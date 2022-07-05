Stocks in news: TCS, Vedanta, Tata Power, Cipla and more

Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, tracking gains in global equity markets and buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever. Sensex gained 326.84 points to end at 53,234 and Nifty closed 83.30 points higher at 15,835.35.

Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and SBI were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4 per cent.

TCS, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.46 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC Bank/HDFC: Private lender HDFC Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved its proposed merger with parent and mortgage lender HDFC. The two entities had announced a deal in April.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India penalised the private sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank for failing to comply with certain regulatory guidelines and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.05 crore. The RBI has also slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on IndusInd Bank.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has said that the punitive damages imposed by a US court on the company in the EPIC Systems Corporation case have been reduced to $140 million. The company said the case was not supported by facts and that it did not misuse or derive any benefit from EPIC's documents.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Vedanta: The mining firm reported a 3% rise in its aluminium output to 5,65,000 tonnes in the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Mined metal production at Zinc India increased by 14% to 2,52,000 tonnes due to higher ore production across all the mines and supported by better mill recovery.

Tata Steel Long Products: The strategic disinvestment process of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) has been completed, announced Ministry of Finance on Monday with Tata Steel Long Products taking over the company.

Tata Power: Homegrown integrated power company Tata Power inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to invest Rs 3,000 crore for setting up a greenfield 4GW Solar Cell and 4GW Solar Module manufacturing plant in state's Tirunelveli district.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The firm said it has handled the highest-ever cargo in a quarter at 90.89 MMT (million tonne) during April-June period of this financial year, logging a 8 percent growth on a year-on-year basis. In June alone, the company handled the highest ever monthly cargo of 31.88 MT, registering a 12 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.

Cipla: The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the firm, issuing two observations related to violations of good manufacturing practices at its Indore facility. The observations are related to a drug filing for a product that was to be manufactured at the plant.