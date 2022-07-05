Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 25 points to 15,848. Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, tracking gains in global equity markets and buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever. Sensex gained 326.84 points to end at 53,234 and Nifty closed 83.30 points higher at 15,835.35. BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 178 and 143 points, respectively.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:34 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"It appears investors are looking forward to a recovery, and the bullish takeaway is that probably Nifty could shoot to the psychological 16000 mark with an interweek perspective. Technically, for Tuesday's trade, Nifty's biggest support is seen at 15711. Below the interweek support at 15457, expect a waterfall of selling. Nifty's major hurdle is seen at 15927 and then all eyes on the 16,181 mark."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

8:15 am: Market on Monday

