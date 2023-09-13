Stocks in news: Vedanta, NTPC, Wipro, Tata Power, IRCTC and more

The domestic equity market was trading flat in early deals on Wednesday. Sensex fell 12 points to 67,208 and Nifty gained 3 pts to 19,996.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta would be in focus on Wednesday morning after Anil Agarwal said parent Vedanta Resources may move Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), one of the world’s largest copper mines from the Zambian government, to the India-listed company at right valuation.

KEC International

KEC International, an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,012 crore across its various businesses. The company's civil business division has clinched contracts from new clients operating in the data center and FMCG sectors within India, according to a stock exchange filing.

Wipro

Wipro Holdings (UK) has transferred 100% stake in Wipro 4C NV to Wipro IT Services UK Societas, effective from September 12. Wipro Holdings (UK) and Wipro IT Services UK Societas are wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, while Wipro 4C NV is the step-down subsidiary.

IRCTC

IRCTC has inked a MoU with NBCC Services (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NBCC) for planning, designing and execution of interior works for its upcoming office space at World Trade Centre, Delhi. The tentative cost of the order is Rs 31.40 crore.

RITES

The state-run transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Caminho De Ferro De Mocamedes (CFM) Angola for cooperation in the development of railways and related infrastructure. The MoU relates to areas such as supply of rolling stock, railway infrastructure projects, repairing of rolling stock, operations and maintenance of railway infrastructure, information technology services, and technical maintenance and master planning.

Watch: Multibagger Railway Stocks: IRFC, Ircon, RVNL, among other railway stocks give up to 270% return in YTD; more steam left?

NTPC

The country's largest power generation firm has completed the trial operation of unit-1 of 800 MW capacity of stage-I (2 x 800 MW) of Telangana super thermal power project. With this, installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 57,838 MW and 73,824 MW, respectively.

Jay Bharat Maruti

The Annual General Meeting of the auto components maker will be held on September 16 to consider the proposal for raising of funds or issue of securities.

GE Power India

The power generation and transmission equipment maker has received a purchase order from Vedanta. The NOX reduction order worth Rs 25 crore is from Vedanta's Lanjigarh CGPP unit having a capacity of 90 MW (3 x 30 MW).

Tata Power

The firm's subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to offer an easy financing option for MSMEs. They launched The Big Solar Fest offering customised & innovative financing solutions with zero processing fees for solar loan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purpose only. Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today. Pls consult your financial advisor or a certified and independent stock market expert before taking any position in the mentioned stock or stocks. Business Today will not be responsibe for losses arising from trading or investing in these stocks.

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on September 13, 2023: Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance Company and Vedanta

Also read: RR Kabel IPO opens, Gokaldas Exports, Vijaya Diagnostic stocks to trade ex-dividend in Top News on September 13: Nifty outlook, Gold price, crude price outlook, IMD weather update, SAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal

Also read: Stocks to watch on September 13, 2023: Infosys, Gokaldas Exports, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Vijaya Diagnostic