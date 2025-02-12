Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, NBCC India, BEML, Hero Moto, IRCTC, Kolte Patil, ITC & Cyient DLM

Indian benchmark indices continued to settle with big cuts on Tuesday amid the ongoing tariff war threats, consistent FIIs selling and concerns over economic growth. BSE Sensex crashed 1,018.20 points, or 1.32 per cent, to end at 76,293.60. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 309.80 points, or 1.32 per cent, to settle at 23,071.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 12, 2025:

Related Articles



Q3 results today: Hindustan Aeronautics, Siemens, Power Finance Corporation, Muthoot Finance, Rail Vikas Nigam, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Jubilant Foodworks, Godrej Industries, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Logistics, Endurance Technologies, Natco Pharma, TBO Tek and SKF India are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of TT shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Cochin Shipyard, Expleo Solutions, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Man Infraconstruction, Minda Corporation, TCI Express, Torrent Power, Uniparts India, Uno Minda and VRL Logistics shall trade ex-dividend today.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom major narrowed its December quarter consolidated net losses to Rs 6,609 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,117 crore, up 4 per cent YoY. ARPU rose to Rs 173, while Ebitda margins increased to 42.4 per cent. Ebitda stood at Rs 4,712.4 crore for the quarter.



NBCC (India): The state-run navaratna reported a 25.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 138.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2024. The infrastructure major saw a 16.6 per cent YoY increase in revenue from operations at Rs 2,827 crore. Its Ebitda rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 142 crore,,while Ebitda margins improved slightly to 5 per cent.



BEML: The state-run construction player has signed a strategic partnership with STX Engine, a South Korean company, to co-develop, manufacture, and market battle tank engines, marine engines, spares, and engine aggregates. The agreement includes servicing and maintenance of engine components to cater to Indian defence needs while exploring export opportunities.



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The state-run railway company has reported a 13.7 per cent YoY rise in its net profit to Rs 341 crore in December 2024 quarter. Its revenue increased 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1,224.7 crore, while Ebitda increased 5.7 per cent to Rs 417 crore. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.



Kirloskar Oil Engines: The compressor and engines player reported a 17 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 65 crore in Q3FY25, while net sale inched up 3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,154 crore. Ebitda dropped 9 per cent YoY to Rs 117 crore with margins contracting to 10.1 per cent. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece



Kolte-Patil Developers: The company board of directors of the real estate firm has granted in-principle approval for the amalgamation of Kolte-Patil Integrated Townships Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with Kolte-Patil Developers.



Cyient DLM: The tech-enabled industrial products has signed a production contract with Boeing Global Services (BGS) for precision-machined parts and assemblies.



Jupiter Wagons: The railway wagons company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Ambuja Cements and ACC for the manufacture and supply of 'BCFCM Rakes Wagon with BVCM Wagon' with an order value around Rs 600 crore.



Happy Forgings: The forgings company has signed an MoU with a global industrial equipment and construction machinery supplier. The customer will invest Rs 20 crore in tooling and development, with sampling and testing in 2027. The contract is expected to generate Rs 95 crore annually, with a peak potential of Rs 160 crore based on sales.



Mrs Bector Foods: The Joint Commissioner, CGST, Gautam Buddha Nagar, has confirmed a tax demand of Rs 6.51 crore (CGST & SGST) for July 2017 – March 2023, along with an equal penalty. This relates to GST rate interpretation on Kulcha and Chocofill Bun.



Chalet Hotel: The hotel player has executed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity shares and 100 per cent of the 0.01 per cent optionally convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of Mahananda Spa and Resorts Private (MSRPL), which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



Nibe: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has allotted 3 lakh square meters of land in Shirdi to the company for setting up an industrial unit to manufacture defence products.



East West Freight Carriers: The logistics company has entered into a service contract with East Africa’s Abyssinia Group of Industries (AGI). AGI has announced the commissioning of its factory in Jinja, Uganda, and has appointed EWFCL as its freight partner. The logistics support service is expected to generate revenue of Rs 7.5 crore.



Kesar India: The real estate player has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Kesar IM Infra Projects, a partnership firm incorporated on February 10, 2025. According to the filing, the firm will engage in real estate project development.