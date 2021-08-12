Stocks in news: Zomato, Bata India, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Hero Moto and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat to positive note as SGX Nifty was trading 29 points higher at 16,323, amid mixed global cues.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices closed flat amid a rally in metal shares. Sensex ended 28 points lower at 54,525 and Nifty gained 2 points to 16,282.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Bata India: The company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 69.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. It had posted a net loss of Rs 100.88 crore for the same period of 2020-21, Bata India said in a BSE filing.

Zomato: Food delivery and ordering company Zomato Ltd on Wednesday said it has divested its stake in step-down subsidiary Nextable Inc for $1,00,000.



Zomato said its step-down subsidiary Zomato Inc had entered into a stock purchase agreement with three individuals -- Justin Doshi, Thusith Desilva and Robert Tyree -- for sale of shares held by it in Nextable.

The stake was sold for a consideration of $1,00,000 and the transaction was closed on June 30, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

India Cements: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43.05 crore for April-June quarter, more than double of Rs 19.47 crore profit posted in the year-ago quarter.



While revenue from operations rose 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,045.25 crore during the quarter, total expenses grew 32 per cent to Rs 983.11 crore.



Force Motors: The company reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 4.36 crore during April-June quarter from Rs 64.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 247 per cent to Rs 643.33 crore during the quarter under review, while expenses grew 132 per cent to Rs 657.05 crore.

PTC India: The company posted an over 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.17 crore for the June 2021 quarter. Profit in the year ago period stood at Rs 100.06 crore.

However, the total income fell to Rs 4,959.99 crore during the quarter, from Rs 4,641.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Power Grid: The company will inject Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services, a joint venture company of POWERGRID, NTPC, PFC and REC.

Earnings Today: Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, IRCTC, NMDC, Natco Pharma, Oil India, Page Industries are among key companies that will announce quarterly earnings today.