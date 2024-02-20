Stocks to watch out for today: LTIMindtree, Vibhor Steel, Minda Corp, Balrampur Chini, Torrent Power and more

Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday. Sensex rose 281 points to 72,708 and Nifty ended 81 pts higher at 22,122. BSE investor wealth climbed to Rs 391.60 lakh crore.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Whirlpool of India

The promoter of the firm is likely to offload up to 24 percent equity stake in Whirlpool via block deals, according to reports. Total size of block deals are likely at $451 million. The floor price of the block deal was fixed at Rs 1,230 per share, a 7.6 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

CIE Automotive India

The automotive ancillary company reported a 9% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 177 crore in the last quarter compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in Q3 dipped 0.3 percent to Rs 2,240.4 crore compared to year-ago period.

Godrej Consumer Products

The FMCG company, along with one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, has entered into an agreement to divest its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Godrej East Africa Holdings, Mauritius, for $3.5 million. After the completion of the deal, Godrej East Africa Holdings, along with its step-down subsidiaries DGH Tanzania, Mauritius, Charm Industries Kenya, and Sigma Hair Industries Tanzania, will cease to be subsidiaries of the company.

Piramal Enterprises

The company’s board will meet on February 22 to consider the issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 100 crore along with the green shoe option to retain oversubscriptions up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Promoter Malavika Siddhartha Hegde has offloaded 40 lakh equity shares or 1.89 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 64.91 per share.

Sula Vineyards

Foreign investor Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased 8,65,500 equity shares in the wine producer at an average price of Rs 575 per share. On the other hand, foreign company Mousserena LP offloaded 29 lakh equity shares (3.4 percent of equity) in the company at an average price of Rs 575.47 per share, and Verlinvest Asia Pte Ltd exited the company by selling its entire shareholding of 70,42,275 equity shares at an average price of Rs 576.78 per share.

LTIMindtree

The company has launched Navisource.AI, a GenAI-powered autonomous sourcing platform. Using the power of an AI-driven pricing and negotiation engine, the platform aims to reduce overall procurement costs by 10–15 percent.

Balrampur Chini Mills

The sugar manufacturer has announced forward integration, as well as business diversification, with its upcoming PLA (polylactic acid) manufacturing venture. The new project will have an estimated investment of Rs 2,000 crore in phases over a period of around 2.5 years and is expected to be completed within 30 months. This will mark the establishment of the first-ever industrial bioplastic plant in India.

Torrent Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for four projects worth Rs 25,000 crore being developed by Torrent Power in Uttar Pradesh. The projects will be developed in the areas of pumped storage hydro, green hydrogen, and solar energy generation in Uttar Pradesh.

Minda Corporation

High net-worth individual Bela Agarwal has sold entire shareholding of 1,08,50,700 equity shares (amounting to 4.54 percent of total paid-up equity) via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 403 per share. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 43,70,000 equity shares and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired 36,93,700 shares at the same price.

Shilpa Medicare

Foreign portfolio investor TA FII Investors has sold 13.45 lakh equity shares in the pharma company (equivalent to 1.54 percent of paid-up equity) at an average price of Rs 407.05 per share.

Astra Microwave Products

The company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary, namely Astra Space Technologies.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals

The industrial chemicals and fertilisers maker has inked a long-term supply agreement for liquefied natural gas (LNG), with Equinor, an international energy company based in Norway. The agreement is for annual supplies of up to 0.65 million tonnes over a period of 15 years, beginning 2026.

NBCC India

The state-run construction company has won three work orders worth Rs 369 crore including infrastructure development works of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University at Jhansi, and renovation & furnishing project of ICAI Bhawan, Noida.

Vibhor Steel Tubes

The steel tubes and pipes manufacturing maker will list on bourses on February 20. The final IPO price has been fixed at Rs 151 per share.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analysts for Feb 20: GMR Infra, Indiabulls Real Estate, BLS Intl

Also read: Kotak Mahindra Bank management rejig: Nomura India shares target price on stock