Stocks to watch out for today: Sun Pharma, NBCC, Granules India, IRCTC and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Wednesday. Sensex rose 33.57 points to end the session at 69,584 and Nifty gained 20 points to end at 20,926.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Biocon

The biopharmaceutical firm said its associate firm Bicara Therapeutics Inc has completed its $165 million Series C financing. After capital infusion and allotment of shares by Bicara, Biocon's shareholding in Bicara will decline below 20 percent and as a result, Bicara will stop being an associate company of Biocon.

Sandhar Technologies

The automotive components manufacturer inked a pact to disburse the loan of 5,00,000 euro to its subsidiary Sandhar Technologies Barcelona S L (STB), at an interest rate of 10 percent per annum.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

The hospitality and tourism subsidiary of Indian Railways is on the road to proliferate in the areas of business beyond railways to promote its brand and business across the nation.

Interglobe Aviation

IndiGo said it will operate the inaugural flight from the national capital to Ayodhya airport on December 30 and the commercial services will commence from January 6. On December 8, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya will be ready by the end of this month and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

Uno Minda

The company has commissioned its new automotive seating systems plant under subsidiary Uno Minda TACHI-S Seating (UMTS) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plant will manufacture mechanical parts for automotive seats for passenger cars.

Granules India

Granules India Ltd said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablets used in the short-term treatment of erosive esophagitis associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease.

NBCC (India)

The state-owned construction company has won an order worth Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of 1,469 warehouses and other agri-infrastructure under the world's largest grain storage plan in the co-operative sector at various locations in India, from the National Cooperative Development Corporation.

Gokul Agro Resources

The company said its subsidiary Maurigo Indo Holdings has completed the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in PT Riya Pasifik Nabati in Indonesia.

Sun Pharma

The firm said its specialty product Ilumetri has been included in category B of China's national reimbursement drug list. Ilumetri is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

GMM Pfaudler

The Patel Family, through Millars Machinery Company, has completed the acquisition of a 1 percent equity stake in GMM Pfaudler from Pfaudler Inc, through an off-market inter-se transfer between promoters at Rs 1,700 per share. The Patel Family’s shareholding now stands at 25.18 percent and they remain the largest shareholder of the company.

