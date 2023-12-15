Stocks to watch out for today: Vedanta, SBI, Mazagon Dock, PVR INOX and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Thursday. Sensex rose 929 points to end the session at 70,514 and Nifty gained 256 points to end at 21,182.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

State Bank of India

The public sector lender has executed transaction documents for buying 3,70,644 shares, or 6.35 percent stake, in Canpac Trends, which provides paper-based packaging solutions, for nearly Rs 50 crore. The deal will be done at a price of Rs 1,349 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The shipbuilding firm has launched India’s fastest solar-electric boat, SaurShakti, in Kochi. The boat was developed in collaboration with NavAlt Solar Electric Boat, Kochi.

PVR INOX

Plenty Private Group and Multiples Private Group are likely to offload a 2.33 percent stake in the multiplex chain. The offer price may be in the range of Rs 1,750–1,769.5 per share and the offer size may be Rs 404.5 crore.

State Bank of India

The public sector lender has executed transaction documents for the purchase of 3,70,644 shares, or 6.35 percent stake, in Canpac Trends, which provides paper-based packaging solutions, for nearly Rs 50 crore. The stake will be bought at a price of Rs 1,349 per share.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta will be in focus today after the metals & mining major said its board of directors would meet on December 19, Tuesday, to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, which the company said is a part of its routine refinancing that is undertaken in ordinary course of business.

Hero MotoCorp

The country's largest two-wheeler maker will buy more stake in associate company Ather Energy from an existing shareholder for up to Rs 140 crore. After this transaction, Hero's stake will rise to 39.7 percent from 36.7 percent.

BHEL

BHEL and the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), an autonomous institution under the administrative control of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration on technology development in the areas of hydrogen value chain and IIoT solutions for predictive maintenance of machines and manufacturing processes.

Fusion Micro Finance

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, Societe Generale, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund have purchased over 80 lakh equity shares, or 7.92 percent stake, in the microfinance institution via open market transactions at a price of Rs 555.6 per share, valued at Rs 444.54 crore. However, promoters Honey Rose Investment and Creation Investments Fusion, LLC offloaded 1,02,99,021 equity shares, amounting to 10.2 percent of paid-up equity, in Fusion at the same price, valued at Rs 572.2 crore.

Zen Technologies

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company has bought 20 lakh equity shares, equivalent to a 2.38 percent stake in the company, at a price of Rs 725 per share. The transaction is worth Rs 145 crore. However, promoter Tara Dutt Atluri sold 15 lakh shares, or 1.78 percent, of Zen at the same price, amounting to Rs 108.75 crore.

Gandhar Oil Refinery

The stock is in focus ahead of the announcement of July-September quarter earnings on December 15.

LTIMindtree

The technology consulting and digital solutions company, has inaugurated a new delivery centre in Mexico City as part of expanding its presence in Latin America. The delivery centre will enable workforce transformation and localization for LTIMindtree in the Americas.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson International FZE, Dubai, the subsidiary of the company, has received a settlement amount of $30.54 million, or Rs 254.20 crore, from Jinko Solar Co. The settlement amount included a reasonable share of legal fees.

Texmaco Rail Engineering

The Ministry of Railways has given an order to the company for the manufacture and supply of 3,400 BOXNS waggons valued at Rs 1,374.41 crore.

Accent Microcell

The microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer will make its debut on NSE Emerge on December 15. The issue price is Rs. 140 per share. Its equity shares will be available for trading in the trade-for-trade segment.

Also read: GIFT Nifty up 84 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, & more

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analyst for December 15, 2023: Adani Ports, Bank of Baroda and Hero MotoCorp