Stocks to watch out for today: Vedanta, YES Bank, IndiGo, UPL and more

Benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday. Sensex rose 227 points to 72,050 and Nifty ended 70 pts higher at 21,910. BSE investor wealth climbed to Rs 387.30 lakh crore.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Dilip Buildcon

The infrastructure company has been declared the L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the water resources department in Madhya Pradesh. The joint venture company will construct the Machhrewa irrigation project dam and pressurised pipe irrigation network on a turnkey basis at a cost of Rs 412.92 crore.

KPI Green Energy

The company’s subsidiary KPIG Energia has won a new order of 1.5 MW for executing a solar power project under its captive power producer segment.

Medplus Health Services

The company's subsidiary has won a suspension order of drug licence for 15 days from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane, for its store at Khopat, Thane. The company said there was no major financial impact from this order, and it is taking corrective action in this regard.

Newgen Software Technologies

The company has inked an addendum to the earlier engagement with the same top-tier global management consulting firm by adding further scope of work to build phase for a growth transformation across the key geographies. The aggregate value of the engagement is $1.55 million. The work order will be completed within FY 2024–25.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

HDFC Mutual Fund has purchased 17,75,551 equity shares or 2.56 percent of paid-up equity in the chemical company at an average price of Rs 513.99 per share. The transaction is valued at Rs 91.26 crore. On the other hand, promoter Nisha Ajay Rathi sold 4,00,404 equity shares at an average price of Rs 514 per share. Another promoter Ajay Balkrishna Rathi sold 14 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 514.18 per share.

Escorts Kubota

The tractor maker has inked a long-term wage settlement agreement with the Workers' Union for three years. The company said it was committed to maintaining cordial industrial relations with all stakeholders and continues to offer good growth potential.

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet

IndiGo reported a slight fall in market share at 60.2 percent in January 2024 from 61.8 percent in the previous month, as per data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on February 15 show. Market share of SpiceJet remained unchanged at 5.6 percent during the same period.

Vedanta

Promoter entity Finsider International Company has offloaded 6,55,18,600 equity shares in company via open market transactions. The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 265.14 per share and were worth Rs 1,737.16 crore.

YES Bank

Bulk deals data showed a Carlyle Group entity offloaded equity stake worth Rs 1,056.90 crore in the private bank through open market transaction. The entity CA Basque Investments sold 3,90,000,000 YES Bank shares, or 1.35 per cent stake, at an average price of Rs 27.10 per share, BSE bulk deal data showed.

UPL

Global rating agency Fitch Ratings has lowered UPL Corporation's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'BB+', from 'BBB-', citing weak 9MFY24 EBITDA and lower global crop-protection industry demand due to prolonged destocking and production overcapacity in China.

