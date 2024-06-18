Stocks to watch today: Ixigo, HAL, Vodafone Idea, Wipro, Zomato, Paytm and Ashoka Buildcon

The domestic stock market is all set to kick off the truncated week on a cautious note, following fatigue and time-wise correction last week. A couple of shares, however, will hog limelight amid individual corporate developments. Here are a few stocks to watch today.

Zomato: The company said it is in discussions with Paytm for acquiring the latter's movies, ticketing business. It said there is no binding decision at this stage that would warrant a Zomato board approval and subsequent disclosure in accordance with applicable law.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: HAL shares are in focus after the PSU defence company said the Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopter. This included 90 units for Indian Army and 66 units for IAF.

Paytm: The stock would be in news as Non-Executive Independent Director Neeraj Arora resigned from his position. Paytm appointed Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Le Travenues Technology: Shares of the parent company of Ixigo will get listed on BSE and NSE today. The company raised Rs 740.10 crore via its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 6,66,77,674 equity shares.

Wipro: The IT firm and GBST -- a global provider of wealth management and advice solutions technology for the financial services industry, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at delivering end-to-end administration services for superannuation, wealth, and pensions companies transitioning from legacy IT environments.



Ashoka Buildcon: CARE Ratings has assigned the credit rating for long term bank facilities (Rs 200 crore) at CARE AA- /Stable and the long term/short term bank facilities (Rs 500 crore) of the company as CARE AA-/Stable/ CARE A1+.

Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers: Vodafone Idea is reportedly preparing to sell its entire $2.3 billion stake in Indus Towers through block deals, Reuters reported. The stake, totaling 21.5 per cent and held through various entities, may be divested fully or partially based on market demand.

IIFL Finance: The NBFC said the special RBI audit has been completed and that it is awaiting the RBI’s review and expect positive action soon. IIFL Finance reported net profit after tax of Rs 431 crore (before non-controlling interest) for the March quarter, down 6 per cent YoY.

LIC: The li insurer is reportedly planning to sell land and buildings to raise up to $6-7 billion. This may include New Delhi's Jeewan Bharti building and Chittaranjan Avenue building in Kolkata.

TCS: The IT firm has received an adverse judgement passed by United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, details of which are provided in Annexure A. The Company believes that it has strong arguments in the matter and intend to defend its position through review petition/appeal to the appropriate Court.