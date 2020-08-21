Stocks in news: Indian Overseas Bank, Wipro, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Indian Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are PNB, Union Bank of India, Oil India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coffee Day Enterprises.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 11,409; NTPC, ONGC, BPCL, PowerGrid top gainers

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank has reported net profit at Rs 120.69 crore in Q1FY21 as against a loss of Rs 342.08 crore, YoY. The NII rose 9.6% to Rs 1,412.32 crore from Rs 1,288.46 crore, YoY.

MOIL: Company has reported net profit at Rs 1.88 crore in Q1FY21 as against a loss of Rs 90.7 crore, YoY. The revenue rose to Rs 152.3 crore from Rs 280, crore, YoY.

Nifty Stocks: SBI Life Insurance Company and Divi's Laboratories will be included in Nifty with effect from September 25, 2020. Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be excluded.

Wipro: The company has set up a blockchain-based gas trading platform for Uniper Global Commodities SE.

Premier Explosives: The company received an order from Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel (IAI) for development and supply of EDRM rocket motors for a total value of $520,000. The order is expected to be delivered within 9 months.

HCL Technologies: The company has launched a Global Hackathon to identify long-term technology solutions to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Indian Bank: Crisil Ratings has revised the outlook on the bank's four tier-2 bond issues worth a total of Rs 1,600 crore to negative while retaining the ratings of these debt instruments at AAA.

Hindalco: The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UltraTech Cement to deliver 1.2 million metric tonnes of red mud annually to UltraTech's 14 plants located across 7 states.

GMM Pfaudler: The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (54 percent) in the global business of the Pfaudler Group from Pfaudler UK.

Earnings Today: Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Oil India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coffee Day Enterprises, Automotive Stampings, Genus Paper & Boards, Harrisons Malayalam, Kolte-Patil Developers, Rossari Biotech, SMS Lifesciences, Suprajit Engineering, Venus Remedies among others will report Q1 results today.