Stocks in news: Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Bandhan Bank, Cadila

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Maruti: Company reported a 1.3% increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales to 1,01,307 units as against 1,00,006 units in July 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company reported 27% jump in its tractor sales at 25,402 units in July as against 19,992 units of tractor in July 2019. Company's domestic sales grew 28% to 24,463 units in July this year, as compared to 19,174 units in the year-ago month.

Hero MotoCorp: Company reported a 3.97% dip in sales to 5,14,509 units in July compared to 5,35,810 units in July 2019. Sequentially, the sales grew 14% over June.

Bandhan Bank: Ledner's main shareholder, Bandhan Financial Holdings will sell 337.4 million shares worth Rs 10,500 crore via block deal to meet the RBI shareholding norms.

Tata Motors: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8,443.98 crore for the quarter ended June 2020as against the net loss of Rs 3,679.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Indian Oil Corp: Company said it will invest Rs 13,805 crore to set up a plant in Odisha's Paradip to manufacture raw materials for the textile sector. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Cadila: Company received tentative nod from the USFDA to market Carbidopa and Levodopa extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of symptoms of Parkinson's disease, in the US market.