Stocks in news: Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, Unichem Labs, HPCL, Havells India

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Cadila, DLF, Canara Bank, Adani Gas, Apollo Tyres, Inox Leisure, Strides Pharma, Godrej Properties, Jyothy Labs, VIP among others.

Axis Bank: The private lender has set a floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share for its proposed Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Tata Consumer Products: Company's profit stood at Rs 327.6 crore in Q1 FY21 YoY as compared to profit Rs 173.7 crore in Q1 FY 20. Company's revenue stood at Rs 2,713.9 crore as against Rs 2,392.4 crore YoY.

Unichem Laboratories: Company's profit stood at Rs 2.43 crore in Q1 FY21 YoY as compared to loss Rs 6.19 crore in Q1 FY 20. Company's revenue stood at Rs 317.3 crore as against Rs 273.2 crore YoY.

HPCL: The company has issued NCDs worth Rs 1,200 crore on a private placement basis.

Gujarat Gas: Company's profit stood at Rs 59 crore in Q1 FY21 YoY as compared to net profit at Rs 234 crore in Q1 FY 20. Company's revenue stood at Rs 1,107.4 crore as against Rs 2,671 crore YoY.

Havells India: Company issued Commercial Paper worth Rs 300 crore to ICICI Bank and Rs 200 crore to ICICI Prudential Money Market Fund.

Info Edge India: The company has set the floor price of its QIP at Rs 3,177.18 per share.

Adani Ports & SEZ: The company has raised $750 million via unsecured notes.

Earnings Today: Cadila Healthcare, DLF, Canara Bank, Adani Gas, Apollo Tyres, Asahi India Glass, Birlasoft, Cera Sanitaryware, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, EID Parry (India), Godrej Properties, Gravita India, Inox Leisure, Intellect Design Arena, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jaiprakash Associates, Jyothy Labs, Kokuyo Camlin, PNB Gilts, PSP Projects, Rane Brake Lining, R Systems International, Shakti Pumps, Strides Pharma Science, Triveni Turbine, VIP Industries among others will report Q1 FY21 earnings.