Stocks in news: HDFC, Alkem Labs, DLF, Adani Gas, Canara Bank, Max Financial

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Vodafone, Adani Power, Lupin, HPCL, JK Tyre, Adani Enterprises among others.

HDFC: Company has set the floor price at Rs 1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

Banking, auto, stocks: The rate-sensitive stocks will be in focus ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome.

Alkem Laboratories: Company has launched Favipiravir under the brand name 'Alfluenza' in the country for the treatment of COVID-19.

DLF: Company posted a net loss of Rs 71.52 crore during the April-June quarter, as against the net profit of Rs 413.94 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Adani Gas: Company's net profit dropped 42% to Rs 46 crore during the quarter ended 30 June as against Rs 79 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Canara Bank: Lender reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 406 crore for the June quarter, as against the loss of Rs 651 crore on a standalone basis in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with itself effective April 1, 2020.

Max Financial Services: Company's promoter Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 61,00,000 shares in Max Financial Services at Rs 535.18 per share.

Inox Leisure: Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 73.64 crore for the June quarter as against a net profit of Rs 27.01 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Apollo Tyres: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as against a net profit of Rs 142 crore in the April-June last fiscal.

Earnings Today: Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Lupin, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Bayer Cropscience, HCL Infosystems, JK Tyre, Lemontree Hotels, Whirlpool of India among others are the companies scheduled to announce their April-June quarter earnings on Thursday.