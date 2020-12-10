scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Stocks in news: TCS, Maruti Suzuki, IRCTC, L&T Tech, Pfizer, Torrent Pharma

Stocks to watch today on December 10: TCS, Maruti Suzuki, IRCTC, L&T Tech, Pfizer, Torrent Pharma among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Stocks to watch today on December 10 Stocks to watch today on December 10

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 185 points, Nifty at 13,471; HDFC, TCS, HUL top losers

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a share buyback programme of up to Rs 16,000-crore, which will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India: Automobile major on Wednesday said it will increase prices across its model range from January 2021 to offset the adverse impact of rising input costs.

IRCTC: Government will sell up to 20 percent equity in IRCTC via through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday at a floor price of Rs 1,367 per share.

Pfizer: Canada's health regulator has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses by March.

L&T Tech: Company wins 5-year order from an oil & gas major worth $100 million.

Torrent Pharma: Company to recall one lot of Thrombocytosis drug, Anagrelide Capsule.

Eveready Industries: The company has denied media reports of Dabur promoters buying a controlling stake in it.

Varroc Engineering: The company arm VarrocCorp Holding B.V., acquired balance 30% stake of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS S.R.L held by ELBA SA, Romania for consideration of euro 1.05M.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos