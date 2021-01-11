Stocks in news: TCS, Tata Steel, Avenue Supermarts, Airtel, SAIL, PVR, Cipla

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex hits record high, Nifty at 14,474; TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech top gainers

TCS: The company reported 7.2% rise in profit at Rs 8,701 crore against Rs 8,118 crore, revenue rose 4.7% to Rs 42,015 crore from Rs 40,135 crore QoQ.

Avenue Supermarts: Company reported a rise of 16.4% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 446.95 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 384.01 crore, YoY. Revenue from operations increased 10.77% to Rs 7,542 crore from Rs 6,808.93 crore, YoY.

Union Bank of India: Bank has reduced Marginal Cost of Funds- based Lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points and 5 basis points in the overnight and 1 Month tenor, respectively.

Tata Steel: India business production in Q3 increased 0.2% QoQ and 2.9%YoY to 4.6 mt, but deliveries fell 7.7% QoQ and down 3.9% YoY to 4.66 mt.

SAIL: Company's crude steel output in Q3FY21 rose 9% to 4.37 million tonnes (MT) from 4 MT, YoY. Its total sales were up about 6% at 4.32 MT from 4.09 MT, YoY.

Vedanta: The promoters have announced an open offer for up to 37.2 crore shares of the company at Rs 160 per share, amounting to 12% discount to current market price. The current open offer represents 10% equity stake in the company.

Bharti Airtel: Company announced the appointment of Pradipt Kapoor as its Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Cipla: Company is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Future Retail: The group expects normal sales to return for its retail vertical by the end of January, almost a year after the business was severely hit by pandemic-related disruptions, its founder and Group CEO Kishore Biyani said.

Prestige Estates: Real estate developer Prestige Group plans to build more than 40 million sq. ft of office space across multiple cities, after selling some of its office, retail and hotel assets to Blackstone Group.

Reliance Infrastructure: The company has completed the sale of its entire 74% stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Limited to India Grid Trust for Rs 900 crore. The proceeds will be used for debt reduction, and the company's dues will come down by 6% to Rs 13,100 crore.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company has sold its heart centre in Durgapur, West Bengal to IQ City Foundation for Rs 45.2 million. The centre was operational within the premises of IQ City Hospital.

PVR: Foreign portfolio investors raised stake in the company to 38.5 percent in the December quarter from 34.6 percent in the September quarter.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: India Ratings assigned the company a Long-Term Issuer Rating of 'A+'. The outlook is stable.

ITI: ICRA assigned the company a long-term credit rating of BBB- and the outlook is stable.

Hindustan Tin Works: ICRA reaffirmed the long term rating at BBB+ and short term rating at A2. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to Stable from negative.