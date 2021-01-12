scorecardresearch
Stocks in news: GAIL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy, M&M, HUL, Force Motors, Sunteck Realty

Stocks to watch today on January 12:  GAIL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy, M&M, HUL, Force Motors, Sunteck Realty among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

Stocks to watch today on January 12 Stocks to watch today on January 12

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty at 14,460; Nestle, SBI, NTPC, HDFC, HUL top losers

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has recommended recruitment for the phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19, that has met primary endpoints of safety. The pharma has also has submitted phase 2 safety data to DCGI for review and approval.

GAIL: Company board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the proposal of buyback of shares.

Force Motors: The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Korean media reported that the domestic creditors have put conditions on further fund infusion into Ssangyong.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales were at 425,974 units, down 23.6%. Q3 retail sales stood at 128,000 units, up 13.1% QoQ although down 9% YoY. China sales rose 20% QoQ and 19% YoY.

Sunteck Realty: Pre-sales growth at 7% YoY and 75% QoQ to Rs 349 crore. Collections up 52% YoY and 79% QoQ to Rs 252 crore.

Hindustan Unilever: The Bombay HC has passed urgent interim orders in favour of HUL against 'disparaging' advertising by Sebamed soap.

Kesoram Industries: The board meeting is scheduled on January 14 to seek de novo approval for raising funds including through the Issue of Optionally Convertible Debentures.

Adani Green Energy: The Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of share capital in the company by Total SE through its subsidiary Total Renewables SAS.

Indo Count Industries: The company has announced the voluntary deregistration of its wholly owned subsidiary, Indo Count Australia with effect from 7 October as there was no business since incorporation.

Dishman Carbogen: Company's promoters Adimans Technologies LLP will sell 3.87% stake in the firm via offer for sale on 12-13 January.

DCM Shriram: The board will consider payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2021 on 19 January. The record date will be 28 January, if approved by the board.

