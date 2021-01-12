Stocks in news: GAIL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy, M&M, HUL, Force Motors, Sunteck Realty

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has recommended recruitment for the phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19, that has met primary endpoints of safety. The pharma has also has submitted phase 2 safety data to DCGI for review and approval.

GAIL: Company board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the proposal of buyback of shares.

Force Motors: The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Korean media reported that the domestic creditors have put conditions on further fund infusion into Ssangyong.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales were at 425,974 units, down 23.6%. Q3 retail sales stood at 128,000 units, up 13.1% QoQ although down 9% YoY. China sales rose 20% QoQ and 19% YoY.

Sunteck Realty: Pre-sales growth at 7% YoY and 75% QoQ to Rs 349 crore. Collections up 52% YoY and 79% QoQ to Rs 252 crore.

Hindustan Unilever: The Bombay HC has passed urgent interim orders in favour of HUL against 'disparaging' advertising by Sebamed soap.

Kesoram Industries: The board meeting is scheduled on January 14 to seek de novo approval for raising funds including through the Issue of Optionally Convertible Debentures.

Adani Green Energy: The Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of share capital in the company by Total SE through its subsidiary Total Renewables SAS.

Indo Count Industries: The company has announced the voluntary deregistration of its wholly owned subsidiary, Indo Count Australia with effect from 7 October as there was no business since incorporation.

Dishman Carbogen: Company's promoters Adimans Technologies LLP will sell 3.87% stake in the firm via offer for sale on 12-13 January.

DCM Shriram: The board will consider payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2021 on 19 January. The record date will be 28 January, if approved by the board.