Stocks in news: SBI, Wipro, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi, Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp

Stocks to watch today on January 13: SBI, Wipro, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi, Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

Infosys, Wipro, 5paisa Capital, Amtek Auto, Asian Tea & Exports, CESC, Capital Trade Links, GTPL Hathway, Mideast (India) and Rajoo Engineers will announce their quarterly earnings today

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty at 14, 640 for first time; M&M, Airtel, SBI top gainers

Earnings today: Infosys, Wipro, 5paisa Capital, Amtek Auto, Asian Tea & Exports, CESC, Capital Trade Links, GTPL Hathway, Mideast (India) and Rajoo Engineers will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Wipro: The IT major is expected to report revenue growth within its given guidance for the quarter ended December 2020 driven by large deals wins.

Tata Elxsi: The company reported higher profit at Rs 105 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 78.8 crore, while its revenue rose to Rs 477.1 crore from Rs 430.2 crore QoQ.

Tata Motors: Company's global wholesale numbers increased 37% QoQ and 1% YoY to 2.78 lakh units in Q3FY21.

State Bank of India : MFs reduced stake in the bank to 12.72% in the December quarter from 12.95% in the September quarter. LIC also lowered shareholding to 9.74% from 10% in same periods, while FPIs raised stake to 9.82% from 7.75% in same period.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major company received approvals for its relevant downstream investments and is initiating process to revise foreign investment limit to 100% with immediate effect. It informed NSDL to monitor overall FDI Llimit at 100% .

Hero MotoCorp: The company appointed new distributor partners in Nicaragua & Honduras, in Central America.

Tech Mahindra: The company will buy entire stake in Payments Technology for $9 million.

Bharat Rasayan: The company board approved the proposal of buyback of 2.2 percent shares at Rs 11,500 per share.

Seacoast Shipping Services: The board has approved a fund raising of up to Rs 35 crore, through a Rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

India Glycols: India Ratings affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating as 'A-' and the Outlook is stable.

