Stocks in news: SBI, Wipro, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi, Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Earnings today: Infosys, Wipro, 5paisa Capital, Amtek Auto, Asian Tea & Exports, CESC, Capital Trade Links, GTPL Hathway, Mideast (India) and Rajoo Engineers will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Wipro: The IT major is expected to report revenue growth within its given guidance for the quarter ended December 2020 driven by large deals wins.

Tata Elxsi: The company reported higher profit at Rs 105 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 78.8 crore, while its revenue rose to Rs 477.1 crore from Rs 430.2 crore QoQ.

Tata Motors: Company's global wholesale numbers increased 37% QoQ and 1% YoY to 2.78 lakh units in Q3FY21.

State Bank of India : MFs reduced stake in the bank to 12.72% in the December quarter from 12.95% in the September quarter. LIC also lowered shareholding to 9.74% from 10% in same periods, while FPIs raised stake to 9.82% from 7.75% in same period.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major company received approvals for its relevant downstream investments and is initiating process to revise foreign investment limit to 100% with immediate effect. It informed NSDL to monitor overall FDI Llimit at 100% .

Hero MotoCorp: The company appointed new distributor partners in Nicaragua & Honduras, in Central America.

Tech Mahindra: The company will buy entire stake in Payments Technology for $9 million.

Bharat Rasayan: The company board approved the proposal of buyback of 2.2 percent shares at Rs 11,500 per share.

Seacoast Shipping Services: The board has approved a fund raising of up to Rs 35 crore, through a Rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

India Glycols: India Ratings affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating as 'A-' and the Outlook is stable.