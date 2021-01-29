Stocks in news: Maruti, TVS Motor, IRCTC, GHCL, Cummins, Pidilite, Tata Chemicals

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Q3 earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bajaj Healthcare, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Cipla, Dabur, Dish TV India, DLF, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Exide Industries, Grindwell Norton, Heritage Foods, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Energy.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 500 points, Nifty at 13,946; HDFC, Indus Ind Bank, Maruti top gainers

Maruti Suzuki: Net profit rose to Rs 1,941.4 crore during the December quarter from Rs 1,564.8 crore a year ago. Company reported a 24% rise in quarterly profit.

IRCTC: Revenue came in at Rs 245.23 crore against Rs 734.98 crore in the year-ago. Income stood at Rs 77.53 crore against Rs 205.55 crore.

Pidilite Industries: Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,299.02 crore against Rs 1,926.59 crore in the year-ago. Profit came in at Rs 441.83 crore against Rs 341.78 crore.

TVS Motor: Consolidated revenue was at Rs 6,094.91 crore as against Rs 4,765.99 crore in Q3 FY20. Net profit was at Rs 283.65 crore against Rs 150.61 crore.

GHCL: Total income of the firm stood at Rs 820.77 crore as against Rs 849.08 crore in Q3 FY20. Company's profit came in at Rs 117.57 crore as against Rs 96.91 crore.

Cummins India: Consolidated net profit was up 20.2% YoY at Rs 240.3 crore as against Rs 200 crore. Consolidated revenue was down 1.7% YoY at Rs 1,431 crore against Rs 1,456.3 crore.

Bharat Electronics: Consolidated net profit was up 24.9% YoY at Rs 278 crore against Rs 222.7 crore. Consolidated revenue advanced 1.9% YoY at Rs 2,320.4 crore against Rs 2,278.1 crore.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported income from operations on consolidated basis at Rs 2,606 crore down 0.7% YoY. PAT stood at Rs 161 crore, down Rs 6 crore from same period last year.

Gravita India: The company declared interim dividend of Rs 1.10 per equity share.

Magnum Ventures: Sushil Kumar Verma resigned as internal auditor of the company w.e.f. January 27, 2021.

Vimta Labs: Amit Pathak resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. January 28, 2021.

Earnings Tiiday: Bajaj Healthcare, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Cipla, Dabur, Dish TV India, DLF, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Exide Industries, Grindwell Norton, Heritage Foods, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Energy, Just Dial, Dr. Lal PathLabs, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, Shankara Building Products, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Union Bank of India, UPL, Vaibhav Global, UTI Asset Management Company, Vedanta and Wockhardt among others will report Q3 earnings today