Stocks in news: HDFC, HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Godrej Consumer

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

HDFC: The lender is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender witnessed a loan growth of 19% to Rs 10,82,000 crore during the third quarter ended 31 December 2020. Bank's CASA ratio stood at around 43% as of 31 December 2020, as compared to 39.5% as of 31 December 2019 and 41.6% as of 30 September 2020.

Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India imposed Rs 2.5 crore penalty on the company for breach of risk management and outsourcing norms.

Reliance Industries: Credit Suisse believes that global oil producer and refining giant Saudi Arabian Co, better known as Saudi Aramco, may revive its interest in buying the 20 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' energy business if global crude oil prices continue their upward trend.

Hero MotoCorp: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 9.166 percent from 7.145 percent earlier.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL): Company expects to deliver "close to low double-digit sales growth" in the domestic market during the October-December 2020 quarter, led by soaps and household insecticides segments.

Dish TV India Limited (DTIL): Care Ratings has placed the bank facilities of the company worth Rs 600 crore of on credit watch with negative implications.

JSW Energy: CARE reaffirmed its ratings on subsidiaries of the company - JSW Power Trading Company at 'A2+', and Jaigad PowerTransco at 'A+/Stable & 'A1+'

BEML: The company has bagged orders worth around Rs 758 crore to supply high mobility vehicles from Ministry of Defence.

Tata Power: The company announced its partnership with SIDBI to provide a finance scheme to the MSME players in the rooftop solar segment.

Bandhan Bank: Bank has signed an agreement with the Indian Army to provide banking services to the personnel of the force.

Container Corporation of India: The company is exploring the possibility of merger of its subsidiary companies - CONCOR AIR, SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company, and Punjab Logistics Infrastructure with itself.

ACC: The company announced the commissioning of new cement production facility at the company's existing Sindri Grinding Unit in Jharkhand.

CSB Bank: Bank's board meeting scheduled on January 19, 2021 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2020.