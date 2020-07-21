Stocks in news: IndiGo, SBI Cards, ACC, Indian Oil, Jubilant Life

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv among others.

IndiGo: Company's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement that the company will lay off a tenth of its staff or about 2,800 people, to survive the disruptions caused by covid-19 pandemic.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel: The Supreme Court yesterday reserved its order on the timeline of staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue related dues by telecom operators including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices. Where both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have requested for a 15-year window to clear the dues, Tata Teleservices has asked 7-10 years.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Company's subsidiary Jubilant Generics, has received DCGI approval for generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir for restricted emergency use in India for treatment of patients with severe covid-19 symptoms.

SBI Cards Q1: The company's net profit rose 14% to Rs 393 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, as against the profit of Rs 346 crore in April-June quarter of the fiscal ended March 2020.

ACC Q1: Company reported a 40.53% drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, as agaisnt Rs 455.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Indian Oil: Company said Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has affirmed a 'BBB-' rating with a negative outlook to the company.

