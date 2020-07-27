Stocks in news: Cipla, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Power, Infosys

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are BEL, Bharti Infratel, India Cements, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Marico, Nippon AMC and Tech Mahindra.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 11,206; Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank Q1 result today

InterGlobe Aviation: Company board will meet on July 30 will consider raising funds via equity, debt.

Cipla: The company has received approval from Indian drug regulator DCGI to launch Favipiravir Ciplenza inthe country for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Adani Power: The company has received shareholders' approval for its Rs 3,264-crore delisting proposal.

Infosys: Family members of Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal have sold 85 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 777 crore.

JSW Steel: Company reported loss at Rs 582 crore in Q1 FY21 as against profit of Rs 1,008 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue came in at Rs 11,782 crore as compared to Rs 19,812 crore YoY.

ICICI Bank: Lender reported 32% rise YoY in its Q1 FY21 profit at Rs 2,599.1 crore. Company's net interest income rose 20% to Rs 9,280 crore.

Earnings today: BEL, Bharti Infratel, India Cements, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Marico, Nippon AMC and Tech Mahindra will report Q1 FY 21 earnings today.