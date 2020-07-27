Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank Q1 result today

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on July 27: Equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned flat with positive bias on Monday, accounting the reverse in SGX Nifty Traders said markets will continue taking cues from the worldwide trend. Investor sentiments also remained fragile amid the start of a Q1 earnings season.

9. 26 AM: Global outlook

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Global markets were also affected on account of rising US-China tensions. Markets head into the weekend with this uncertainty in mind, after a quid pro quo from the Chinese government. Any further developments in this front will impact trade for next week".

9. 16 AM: Nifty outlook

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking, said, "As we step into the monthly expiry week, our eyes would be on a few crucial levels. On the upside, 11,250 is the level to watch out for; whereas, 11,050 has now become key support. As an optimist, one should remain hopeful as long as we are trading above this swing low (11,050) and expect the market to give breakout in an upward direction to extend the move towards 11,350-11,400. However, a breach of lower end should be treated as a short-term pause to see some decent profit booking.

9.00 AM: Global cues

Besides concerns over the rising spread of coronavirus, the ongoing global cues will continue to dictate the market trend. Gains were under check by the concerns of worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Asian shares and US stock futures bounced back on bearish trend on Friday and slipped from five-year highs, followed by over 3 per cent drop in China's Shenzhen stocks amid rising US-China tensions.

8. 50 AM: Earnings today

BEL, Bharti Infratel, India Cements, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Marico, Nippon AMC and Tech Mahindra are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings

8. 40 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Indian Rupee ended weak against the US dollar at 74.94 as compared to the last closing of 74.76 per dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note on Friday amid weak global equities. Sensex closed 11 points lower at 38,128 and Nifty fell 21 points at 11,194. During the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 3% and 2.6%, respectively. Both indices have gained more than 33% each since India first went into lockdown in late March.

Sensex, Nifty end flat as rising US-China tensions spook global markets