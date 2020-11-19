Stocks in news: Pfizer, ACC, Wipro, Vedanta, IndiGo, SpiceJet, TCS

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Pfizer: Company has completed Phase-3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine and final vaccine efficacy at end of Phase-3 trials is 95% and no serious side effects.

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet: DGCA said IndiGo's passenger load factor increased to 68.2% in October against 65.4% in September while, SpiceJet's passenger load factor rose to 74% as against 73% in same periods. IndiGo market share at 55.5% and SpiceJet at 13.4% in October.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Nagarajan Srinivasan resigned as Non-Executive Director of the company.

ACC: Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with N G Ghadiya Group to divest subsidiary National Limestone Company Private Limited, which is currently non-operational.

GPT Infraprojects: Company bagged orders worth Rs 162.83 crore.

Wipro: The IT services firm on Wednesday has fixed December 11 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback, for ts up to ?9,500 crore

Dewan Housing Finance: Company said administrator has received final resolution plans from four applicants.

Vedanta: Company has put in a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for buying the government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, for which a major foreign player too is said to be in race.

Tata Consultancy Services: Company said that board members have approved the buyback by passing a special resolution through postal ballot. "The Company has fixed Saturday, November 28, 2020, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback," the company filing said.

Hero MotoCorp: India's largest two-wheeler maker reported retail sales at 14 lakh units in 32-day of festive season, equivalent of 98% of last year's festive sales and 103% for the same period in 2018.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender's board will meet on Saturday to offer, issue, create and allot shares up to Rs 5,500 crore to the Union government by way of preferential issue.