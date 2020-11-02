Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Just Dial, DLF, M&M, ICICI Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Cadila Healthcare, Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Cadila Healthcare, Oracle Financial, Whirlpool, Escorts, Bandhan Bank.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 11,700; Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI top gainers

Reliance Industries (RIL): Company's consolidated profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 9,567 crore, as against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter. Sequentially, its consolidated revenues jumped 27.2% QoQ to Rs 1,28,385 crore.

Axis Bank: Company's arm plans to buy up to 19% stake in Max Life compared to 17 percent earlier.

Just Dial: The company's consolidated Q2 net profit fell 38.5% YoY at Rs 47.34 crore as against Rs 76.94 crore. Its's revenue was down 30.9% at Rs 167.53 crore as compared to Rs 242.57 crore.

DLF: Company's Q2 consolidated net profit was down 48% YoY at Rs 232 crore as against Rs 446 crore. Company's revenue was down 6.2% YoY at Rs 1,610 crore as against Rs 1,716 crore.

M&M: Company reported a 2% rise in its tractor sales at 46,558 units in October compared to 44,646 units in the year-ago month, it added. It reported a 14.52% decline in total sales to 44,359 units in October.

IDFC First Bank: The bank reported a net profit of Rs 101 crore for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year, as against a net loss of Rs 680 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

ICICI Bank: The bank reported Q2 profit at Rs 4,251.3 crore as against Rs 655 crore. Company's net interest income up 16.2% at Rs 9,366.1 crore as against Rs 8,057.4 crore, YoY.

Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker reported an 18.9% increase in sales at 1,82,448 units in October.

Escorts: CRISIL reaffirmed rating of short and long term bank facilities, while revised its outlook to positive from stable.

Aarti Industries: CRISIL upgraded the long-term rating to CRISIL AA/stable from CRISIL AA-/positive.

Bank of Baroda: State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced a 15 basis points reduction in its repo-linked lending rate to 6.85 per cent from 7 per cent earlier, effective November 1.

Grasim Industries: Company has executed agreements with Lubrizol Manufacturing India Private for production of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resin in India.

Earnings today: HDFC, Cadila Healthcare, Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Bandhan Bank, AIA Engineering, Anant Raj, BF Utilities, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Escorts among others will report Q2 earnings today.