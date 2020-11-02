Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty at 11,600; Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Airtel top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 2: Market indices traded on a bearish note on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex fell 200 points lower at 39,393 and Nifty fell 60 points to 11,581. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by HDFC, Cadila Healthcare, Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Cadila Healthcare, Oracle Financial, Whirlpool of India, will also set the tone for the stock market today. On Friday, Sensex ended 135 points lower at 39,614 and Nifty fell 28 points to 11,642.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

12. 53 PM: Real Estate sector update

Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group said, "The ongoing festive season is expected to witness return of buyers in the realty market. It is majorly going to be driven by section of end-users with pent-up demand since the month of March. Festive offers and flexible payment plans would be other key drivers that will give confidence to the buyers for making a high-end and essential investment like property. Purchasing an asset like real estate is generally a once in a lifetime opportunity for many, and with multiple factors interplaying to make this investment convenient and less burdening on the overall budget of buyer, festive time would be an opportune time to drive more sales in realty. Due to the Covid situation people have realised the importance of owning tangible assets such as real estate and that is driving demand."

12. 47 PM:Shriram Transport Finance update

Jaikishan Parmar - Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking said," Shriram Transport Finance (STFC) reported a moderate set of Numbers for Q2FY21. AUM grew at 4.8% YoY and 1.4% QoQ led by 8% growth in used vehicles. PAT declined by 10.5% YoY due to 2% growth NII and other income declined 53%.Asset quality improved as GNPA/ NNPA ratio declined to 6.4%/ 3.6% from 8.0%/ 5.1% in Q1. Management expects AUM to grow at 5-6% in FY21 and for the next two-quarters disbursement would reach pre covid level of Rs. 12000-13000cr. Managemen guided credit cost of less than 2.8% compared to earlier guidance of 3%. currently Shriram transport trading at 0.7x of FY22 Adj Book value, which is lower compared to historical valuation, however, an investor would wait for the final restructuring number and slippages from the moratorium book in Q3FY21."

12. 34 PM: IDFC First Bank update

Jaikishan Parmar - Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking said, "IDFC First Bank reported very good set numbers for Q2FY21. Bank's liability franchisee building and retailisation of the book journey is going well ahead of management guidance. Total advance declined 1% YoY and grew 3% QoQ. However, the retail book grew at 25%/7% YoY/QoQ and the corporate book continues to decline. NII grew at 22% YoY and sequentially 2%, NIM% rose to 4.57% in Q2 FY21 from 3.43% in Q1 FY20 and 4.53% in Q1 FY21. Other income grew at a healthy rate owing to treasury gain. PPOP grew 92% YoY primarily owing to healthy NII and treasury gain.

On the Asset quality front, GNPA declined 12bps to 1.87% and PCR stands at 68%. Bank has released Rs.811 cr worth of provision from telecom exposure considering the improvement in financials. Same Rs.811 cr used to improve Covid led provision. during Q2-FY21, the Bank has taken additional provision of Rs. 1,400 crore towards COVID-19 to strengthen its balance sheet further. Including this, as of 30 September 2020, the Bank holds such provision of Rs. 2,000 crore which is 2.21% of its standard advances.

On deposit front bank continues to show very healthy numbers. Customer Deposit grew at 35% YoY /11% QoQ, CASA ratio grew at 660bps to 40.4%.

We have a BUY recommendation on IDFC First bank considering attractive valuation ( 0.9x FY22E Adj BV) and healthy traction in liability."

12. 22 PM: Market update

Market indices traded on a bearish note on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex fell 100 points lower at 39,555 and Nifty fell 40 points to 11,600.

12. 09 PM: ICICI Bank share rises over 6%

ICICI Bank share rose over 6% in early trade today after the lender reported over six-fold rise in Q2 net profit. Share of ICICI Bank gained 6.64% to Rs 418.65 against previous close of Rs 392.55 on BSE. The banking stock opened with a gain of 6.47% at Rs 418.65 against previous close of Rs 392.55 on BSE.

ICICI Bank share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In one year, the share has lost 10.84% and fallen 23.53% since the beginning of this year.

11. 42 AM: Gold price trades flat

Gold price fell on Monday after trading flat for two consecutive sessions, following weak global cues. However, the yellow metal continued to trade above Rs 50K mark in India as the safe-haven asset appealed to investors amid rising coronavirus cases.

Gold October Futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange-traded flat at Rs 50,700 after hitting an intraday high and low of Rs 50,612 and Rs 50,777, respectively. On the contrary, Silver September Futures traded at Rs 61,590 per kg today, rising Rs 725 over the last close of Rs 60,865 per kg.

11. 30 AM: Coronavirus toll

In India, coronavirus cases crossed 82-lakh mark with total deaths standing at 1.22 lakh. Worldwide, there were 468 lakh confirmed cases and 12 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak.

11. 16 AM: Rupee falls 30 paise

The rupee depreciated 30 paise to 74.40 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday tracking muted domestic equities and strong American currency amid global risk aversion.

10. 50 AM: Nifty Outlook

As per Geojit Financial: last week, we had warned of 11400-11200, but the pull back on Friday, after brief penetration of 11585 suggests that the play is still that of a parallel consolidation, and therefore, the 12250-380 hopes are not dead yet. However, we will look for a confirmation, by way of a break of 11815 before upsides are played with conviction. Expect 11660 to ask questions initially, and inability to float above the same, would be a bear sign.

10. 43 AM: Top losers and gainers

Reliance Industries, followed by HCL Tech, TCS, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and HUL were among the top gainers. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI were among the gainers.

10. 32AM: Global markets

Asian markets are trading higher as Chinese manufacturing activity grew in October to 53.6, which was higher than analyst estimate.

U.S. markets closed lower on Friday as investors reacted to the rising coronavirus cases in US and Europe and due to the growing uncertainty over US Presidential election outcome. European markets closed higher on Friday on the back of better than expected economic data amid worries regarding fresh restriction to fight rising coronavirus cases. Oil price fell adding to previous day's losses on rising concerns over demand as coronavirus cases rose in Europe and US.

10. 23 AM: Reliance Industries share falls below Rs 2,000

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share was trading lower after the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate announced its Q2 earnings for the current fiscal. RIL stock fell up to 4.47% to Rs 1962 against previous close of Rs 2,054 on BSE. The large cap share trades higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

10. 12 AM: Nifty technicals

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty broke 11600 on Friday which made the short term trend bearish. The index could fall further and hit 11400 as a potential target. 11700-11750 is the range of the resistance and any upside can be expected only if we start trading above these levels."

10.00 AM: Stocks to watch today on November 2

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Just Dial, DLF, M&M, ICICI Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

9. 54 AM: Market turns red

Market indices traded on a bearish note on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex fell 200 points lower at 39,393 and Nifty fell 60 points to 11,581.

9. 41 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday, amid positive manufacturing data out of China. US, stock indexes closed lower on Friday, as a record rise in coronavirus cases and jitters over the presidential election snuffed investor sentiment.

European markets traded mostly lower after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday that England will adopt a second national lockdown following a surge in virus cases.

9. 33 AM: Nifty outlook

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,"Post some pause in the September series, the benchmark index once again resumed its uptrend seen from the April series. The October series brought back some optimism as we saw a V-shaped recovery in the first half of the series. Stronger hands are starting November series with 'Long Short Ratio' below 50%; which is certainly not an encouraging sign. The volatility index is now trading on the higher side of the recent range and we expect it to surge further considering the event lined up. In Nifty options front, 12000 followed by 12500 and 11500 followed by 11000 are attracting traders' attention. At present, 11500-11600 is an immediate support for the market and 12000 remains the sturdy wall. "

9. 24 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 30 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 88 points higher at 39,702 and Nifty gained 13 points to 11,655.

9. 12 AM: Market outlook

Reliance Research said in its note," NSE-NIFTY failed to continue prior weekly rising trend as weakness across the globe dragged the ind ex down. In the last week, the index gained once out of five trading sessions and reported fall of 2.4%. On the weekly chart, the index has formed Bearish Belt Hold pattern. On Friday, the index closed below its crucial point-11,661 level. As mentioned earlier, a stable move below that crucial point will confirm short-term bearish reversal for the index. That could drag the index towards 11,400 and 11,200 levels subsequently. On the higher side, its psychological hurdle point-12,000 level will cap the up-move.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,633 and then at 11,537 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,878 and then at 12,026 levels."

9.00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 870.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 631.11 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 October, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Week Ahead in Share Market

Amid less participation from broader indices and weakness in global markets, analysts have taken a highly cautious stance for the markets in the upcoming week. Traders said rising COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe, and delay in the second US stimulus package have left investors wary.

8. 40 AM: Earnings today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. HDFC, Cadila Healthcare, Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Cadila Healthcare, Oracle Financial, Whirlpool of India, Ramco Cement, ZEEL, Escorts, Bandhan Bank, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Escorts among others will report Q2 earnings today.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Extending weakness for the third day, Sensex ended 135 points lower at 39,614 and Nifty fell 28 points to 11,642 on Friday. On BSE, 1,464 stocks declined and 1,336 scrips advanced, 969 stocks declined on Nifty, with 889 stocks advancing.

During the week, the 30-share BSE index Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 fell by 1071 points and 288 points, respectively.