Stocks in news: RIL, Wipro, Godrej Properties, Infosys, Cipla, Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Reliance Industries: The company's telecom arm Reliance Jio has become the first mobile service provider to cross 40 crore customers mark in India with net addition of over 35 lakh subscribers in July, as per data released by telecom regulator Trai on October 12.

Wipro: Company will announce its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 today. Company's board will also announce share buyback details.

Rane Brake Lining: The company will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on October 15.

Infosys: The IT services major said it has completed the acquisition of US-based product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation. On September 3, Infosys had announced that it will acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42 million.

Godrej Properties: Company added a new project in Bengaluru with saleable area of 1.6 msf.

SRF: The company has opened a qualified institutional placement, to raise as much as Rs 750 crore from institutional investors on Oct 12. The floor price for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 4168.73 per share.

Shalby: The Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 24.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 12.9 crore YoY, while its revenue fell to Rs 115.6 crore from Rs 125.7 crore YoY.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The cash-strapped lender has said its board will meet later this week to consider a rights issue to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Cipla: Company said Avenue Therapeutics Inc received complete response letter from the FDA for new drug application IV Tramadol.