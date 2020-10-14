scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Stocks in news: Infosys, Wipro, Karnataka Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, NTPC, Future Enterprises

Stocks to watch today on October 14: Infosys, Wipro, Karnataka Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, NTPC, Future Enterprises among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

Stocks to watch today on October 14 Stocks to watch today on October 14

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty open muted amid weak global cues; Infosys Q2 earnings today

Infosys: The IT major will announce its September quarter earnings on Wednesday. The company is expected to report around 4 percent growth in dollar revenue for the quarter-ended September 30

Wipro: The company reported dollar revenue growth of 3.7 percent at $1,992.4 million against $1,921.6 million QoQ, expects dollar revenue growth at 1.5-3.5 percent in Q3.

Karnataka Bank: The lender reported profit at Rs 119.44 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 105.91 crore. Its net interest income increased to Rs 575 crore from Rs 498.7 crore YoY.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lener has declared three NPA accounts worth Rs 133.46 crore as fraud and has already provided 100 percent as per the prescribed prudential norms.

PNB Gilts: CRISIL re-affirmed its credit rating of 'A1+' as assigned to Rs 1,000 crore Commercial Paper programme.

SRF: The QIP committee of the company is scheduled to be held on October 16 to determine the issue price.

NTPC: The company has decided to raise Rs 4,000 crore on 15 October through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 5.45% per annum with a door-to-door maturity of five years.

CSL Finance: Company board approved the issuance of NCDs aggregating to Rs 10 crore on private placement basis.

Wockhardt: Company's board has approved the redemption of certain preference shares before its due date.

Future Enterprises: Company has defaulted on payment of interest on NCDs worth Rs 15.14 crore which was due on October 12.

Gujarat State Petronet: CARE reaffirmed AA+ rating for company's long term bank facilities, with stable outlook.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos