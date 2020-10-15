scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Stocks in news: Infosys, Tata Elxsi, PNB, United Spirits, RIL, Future Enterprises

Stocks to watch today on October 15: Infosys, Tata Elxsi, PNB, United Spirits, RIL, Future Enterprises among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Stocks to watch today on October 15 Stocks to watch today on October 15

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 220 points, Nifty at 11,920; HDFC, HCL Tech, Axis Bank top losers

Multiplex shares: Stock prices of Multiplexes will be under investors radar as cinema hall are set to reopen from today after a seven-month gap due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Infosys: The IT major profit for the quarter to September rose 20.5% to Rs 4,845 crore from a year ago, while its revenue grew 8.6. Company has also raised its revenue growth guidance to 2-3% for the year to 31 March from the earlier 0-2%.

Likhitha Infrastructure: Company to list shares on bourses on October 15.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures has received the subscription amount of Rs 5,550 crore from KKR and allotted 81,348,479 equity shares to the PE company as per earlier agreement.

Tata Elxsi: Company reported higher profit at Rs 78.9 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 49.8 crore YoY. Its revenue rose to Rs 430.2 crore from Rs 385.8 crore YoY.

JTL Infra: Company reported profit at Rs 2.87 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 2.19 cror. Its revenue increased to Rs 79.88 crore from Rs 45 crore YoY.

Grauer & Weil India: CARE reaffirmed credit rating on company's long term bank facilities at AA- with stable outlook.

Punjab National Bank: India Ratings and Research has upgraded the bank's long-term issuer ratings to IND AAA from IND AA+ while resolving the rating watch evolving. The outlook is 'Stable'.

Thomas Cook: CRISIL has downgraded its ratings on the long-term bank facilities of the company to CRISIL A+ from CRISIL AA-with outlook remaining negative.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The National Housing Bank has levied a penalty of Rs 3.5 lakh on the company for non-disclosure of related party transactions.

Future Enterprises: The company has defaulted on payment of interest due on non-convertible debentures.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The board of directors at the capital-starved lender will meet today to approve on a rights issue amounting to up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Polyplex Corporation: The share buyback offer will close on October 15 as per schedule available on the BSE.

United Spirits: The company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its entire shareholding in Tern Distilleries for Rs 30 crore.

Hindustan Zinc: The leading zinc producer has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government of Gujarat for a greenfield zinc smelter project in Tapi in South Gujarat.

Den Networks: Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 36.7 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 9.5 crore YoY. Company's revenue increased to Rs 337.7 crore from Rs 332.4 crore YoY.

Goa Carbon: Company reported loss at Rs 5.03 crore in Q2FY21 against loss at Rs 13.7 crore. Company's revenue fell to Rs 87.98 crore from Rs 101.48 crore YoY.

Tata Steel BSL: Company reported profit at Rs 341.7 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 244 crore YoY. Its revenue increased to Rs 5,519.4 crore from Rs 4,554.6 crore YoY.

Avanti Feeds: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) has withdrawn its Nominee Director Dr Rajat Bhargava, from the Board of company.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos