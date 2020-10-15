Stocks in news: Infosys, Tata Elxsi, PNB, United Spirits, RIL, Future Enterprises

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Multiplex shares: Stock prices of Multiplexes will be under investors radar as cinema hall are set to reopen from today after a seven-month gap due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Infosys: The IT major profit for the quarter to September rose 20.5% to Rs 4,845 crore from a year ago, while its revenue grew 8.6. Company has also raised its revenue growth guidance to 2-3% for the year to 31 March from the earlier 0-2%.

Likhitha Infrastructure: Company to list shares on bourses on October 15.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures has received the subscription amount of Rs 5,550 crore from KKR and allotted 81,348,479 equity shares to the PE company as per earlier agreement.

Tata Elxsi: Company reported higher profit at Rs 78.9 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 49.8 crore YoY. Its revenue rose to Rs 430.2 crore from Rs 385.8 crore YoY.

JTL Infra: Company reported profit at Rs 2.87 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 2.19 cror. Its revenue increased to Rs 79.88 crore from Rs 45 crore YoY.

Grauer & Weil India: CARE reaffirmed credit rating on company's long term bank facilities at AA- with stable outlook.

Punjab National Bank: India Ratings and Research has upgraded the bank's long-term issuer ratings to IND AAA from IND AA+ while resolving the rating watch evolving. The outlook is 'Stable'.

Thomas Cook: CRISIL has downgraded its ratings on the long-term bank facilities of the company to CRISIL A+ from CRISIL AA-with outlook remaining negative.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The National Housing Bank has levied a penalty of Rs 3.5 lakh on the company for non-disclosure of related party transactions.

Future Enterprises: The company has defaulted on payment of interest due on non-convertible debentures.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The board of directors at the capital-starved lender will meet today to approve on a rights issue amounting to up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Polyplex Corporation: The share buyback offer will close on October 15 as per schedule available on the BSE.

United Spirits: The company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its entire shareholding in Tern Distilleries for Rs 30 crore.

Hindustan Zinc: The leading zinc producer has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government of Gujarat for a greenfield zinc smelter project in Tapi in South Gujarat.

Den Networks: Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 36.7 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 9.5 crore YoY. Company's revenue increased to Rs 337.7 crore from Rs 332.4 crore YoY.

Goa Carbon: Company reported loss at Rs 5.03 crore in Q2FY21 against loss at Rs 13.7 crore. Company's revenue fell to Rs 87.98 crore from Rs 101.48 crore YoY.

Tata Steel BSL: Company reported profit at Rs 341.7 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 244 crore YoY. Its revenue increased to Rs 5,519.4 crore from Rs 4,554.6 crore YoY.

Avanti Feeds: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) has withdrawn its Nominee Director Dr Rajat Bhargava, from the Board of company.