Stocks in news: TCS, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, Maruti Suzuki, PVR

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty at 11,835; HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys top performers

Wipro: The IT services firm will consider buyback proposal on October 13. Company will also announce its results for the September quarter that day.

Tata Consultancy Services: Company's net profit surged about 7% to Rs 7,475 crore in Q2FY21 QoQ, with revenue growth of 4.7%. TCS board has also approved a share buyback up to Rs 16,000 crore at Rs 3,000 per share.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharma company recieved US FDA's approval for Icatibant Acetate Injectable, used to treat acute attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto major reported production of 1.66 lakh units in September 2020 against 1.32 lakh units in September 2019.

Infosys: The IT major has announced automated data science platform to support public health agencies.

PVR: Ratings firm CRISIL has reaffirmed company's long term rating at AA, but removed from "Rating Watch with negative implications" to Negative outlook.

Shriram City Finance: CARE revised the credit rating on the company's NCDs to AA/Stable, from AA+/Negative.

Ujaas Energy: CRISIL has downgraded its long-term rating on the bank facilities of the company to 'D' from 'B-/Negative'.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the ratings for LVB's tier-II bonds from BB+ to B+

RBL Bank: Lender's deposits rose 5% QoQ and 3% YoY in Q2 FY21. CASA ratio came in at 31.1% in Q2 FY21 against 30.1% QoQ and 26.5% YoY.

Bandhan Bank: The lender said its total advances grew 3% to Rs 76,724 in the second quarter while deposits were up 9% to Rs 66,153 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company has redeemed NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000 each.

Delta Corp: Company closed its share buyback.

Automobile Corporation of Goa: Company has decided to extend the layoff from October 8 to October 11 at Honda, Goa (SMD Unit-1) and Bhuimpal, Goa (BBD Unit-II).