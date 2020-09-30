Stocks in news: HDFC, RIL, Britannia, PVR, Future Enterprises

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade tad lower; ONGC, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Axis Bank top losers

HDFC: National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the scheme of Amalgamation for merger of HDFC ERGO Health with and into HDFC ERGO.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures announced that General Atlantic will invest Rs 3,675 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This marks the second investment by General Atlantic in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 6,598.38 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

Britannia: Company allotted commercial papers of Rs 200 crore with a maturity date of February 26, 2021.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator will seek shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore, at the annual general meeting scheduled to be held today.

VA Tech Wabag: Company board has approved the allotment of 75 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 160 per equity share aggregating to Rs 120 crore by way of preferential issue.

BPCL: Rosneft and Saudi Aramco are unlikely to bid in the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp, as per a Reuters report quoting sources.

Bandhan Bank: Company appointed Rahul Parikh as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer.

PVR: Company's board meet is scheduled to be held on October 5 to consider raising of funds through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures.

Future Enterprises (FEL): The company on Tuesday reported a fresh default on interest payment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Last week, the company also informed the exchanges default on interest payment of another non-convertible debenture.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has further sold part of its stake in the UK-based OakNorth Holding Ltd, the parent company of OakNorth Bank Ltd, to Toscafund Asset Management for Rs 630 crore.

DB Corp: Care Ratings has reaffirmed double A plus credit ratings and a stable outlook on long and short-term bank facilities of DB Corp worth Rs 299.25 crore.

Indraprastha Gas: ICRA has reaffirmed credit rating of IGL for Rs 4,000 crore at AAA and A1+ and outlook on the long term rating is stable.

Dixon Technologies: ICRA has reaffirmed its ratings and changed the outlook on the long-term rating from stable to positive.

Cummins: Company board has appointed Steven Chapman as the chairman of the company w.e.f October 1.

Welspun Corp: The company has received multiple orders of approximately 147 KMT valuing close to Rs 1,400 crore. With these orders, the company's order book stands at 755 KMT valued at approximately Rs 6,300 crore.