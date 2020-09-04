Stocks in news: Tata Motors, RIL, SBI, Infosys, Vodafone Idea

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Future Retail, Jubilant Life Sciences, Repco Home Financ.

Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty at 11,520; Hindalco, PowerGrid top losers

Banks and financial services: Investors will focus on bank stocks today. The Supreme Court has directed banks not to tag loans that were standard as on 31 August as non-performing even if there was a default, till further orders. FM Sitharaman also asked banks to roll out resolution plans for covid-hit accounts by 15 September.

State Bank of India: The lender is likely to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore in perpetual bonds.

RIL: Reliance Retail is reportedly in advanced negotiation with American private equity investor Silver Lake to sell 1.7-1.8% stake in the entity for about Rs 7500 crore

Tata Motors: Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India.

Tata Power: Tata Power on Thursday has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to commission 6.2 megawatt solar carport capacity in Pune.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom clarified on reports of Verizon, Amazon looking to invest over $4 billion in the company. It said that as a part of corporate strategy, the company constantly evaluates various opportunities for enhancing the stakeholders' value.

Infosys: The IT major will acquire a product design and development firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation, for up to $42 million. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Earnings today: Future Retail, Jubilant Life Sciences, Repco Home Finance among others are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings on Friday.