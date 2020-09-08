Stocks in news: SBI, Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Dr Reddy

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Future Consumer, Jindal Stainless, CESC, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, SML Isuzu among others.

Vodafone Idea: Company said it will seek shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore, at the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on 30 September.

Maruti Suzuki: Company said its total production in August increased by 11 per cent to 1,23,769 units.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company has launched Fulvestrant injection in the US market.

ITC Ltd: Company said it will expand the capacity of some of its existing facilities as demand for products such as packaged foods, and health and hygiene items surged amid the pandemic.

Future Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 394.77 crore in Q4FY20 as against a net profit of Rs 66.58 crore, YoY. Company's revenue fell 50.01% to Rs 783.28 crore from Rs 1,566.96 crore, YoY.

EIH: The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 350 crore via the right issue.

SBI: India's largest lender on Monday raised around Rs 4,000 crore in perpetual bonds at a record-low coupon of 7.74%, Bloomberg reported. The bank also plans to recruit more than 14,000 people this year.

Indian Overseas Bank: The lender has reduced MCLR rates by 10 bps across various tenors with effect from September 10.

Bharat Dynamics: The government has proposed to sell upto 1.83 crore shares (10% stake) and an additional 91.6 lakh shares (5% stake) in the company, at a floor price of Rs 330 per share.

Amber Enterprises India: The company's board has approved QIP issue at a floor price of Rs 1,798.72 per share.

Earnings Today: Future Consumer, Jindal Stainless, CESC, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, SML Isuzu, Spencer's Retail, Mafatlal Industries, Bal Pharma, Sharon Bio-Medicine, Simplex Projects, Texmaco Rail & Engineering among others are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.