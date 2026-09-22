Waaree Energies shares in focus on order win from 'a leading solar developer'

Shares of Waaree Energies Limited are in focus today after the green energy firm said it has received an order on September 21, 2026 for supply of 2 GW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a leading solar developer. In the previous session, Waaree Energies stock ended 1.35% lower at Rs 2501 against the previous close of Rs 2535.10. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 71,941 crore.
Total 0.22 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.54 crore. The order is for supply of solar modules. A domestic entity has awarded the order. The nature of the order is one time. The order is for the supply of 2 GW Solar modules in financial year 2026-27 and 2027-28.