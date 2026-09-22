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Waaree Energies shares in focus on order win from 'a leading solar developer'

Waaree Energies shares in focus on order win from 'a leading solar developer'

WAAREEENER2,499.00(2.41%)

Waaree Energies stock ended 1.35% lower at Rs 2501 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 2535.10. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 71,941 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Waaree Energies shares in focus on order win from 'a leading solar developer'Waaree Energies: The order is for the supply of 2 GW Solar modules in financial year 2026-27 and 2027-28.

Shares of Waaree Energies Limited are in focus today after the green energy firm said it has received an order on September 21, 2026 for supply of 2 GW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a leading solar developer. In the previous session, Waaree Energies stock ended 1.35% lower at Rs 2501 against the previous close of Rs 2535.10. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 71,941 crore.

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Total 0.22 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.54 crore. The order is for supply of solar modules. A domestic entity has awarded the order. The nature of the order is one time. The order is for the supply of 2 GW Solar modules in financial year 2026-27 and 2027-28.

Q1 earnings 

Waaree Energies logged a 14% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 850 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27) as against Rs 745 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 79% in Q1 to Rs 7,932 crore as compared to Rs 4,426 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) in Q1 rose 44% to Rs 1,440 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 997 crore in the corresponding quarter for the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA margin for the quarter, however, contracted to 18.15% in the reporting quarter in contrast to 22.53% YoY.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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