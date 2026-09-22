Waaree Energies shares in focus on order win from 'a leading solar developer'

Q1 earnings

Waaree Energies logged a 14% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 850 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27) as against Rs 745 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 79% in Q1 to Rs 7,932 crore as compared to Rs 4,426 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) in Q1 rose 44% to Rs 1,440 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 997 crore in the corresponding quarter for the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA margin for the quarter, however, contracted to 18.15% in the reporting quarter in contrast to 22.53% YoY.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.