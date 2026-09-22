Waaree Energies shares gain 2% on 2 GW solar module order win; key details

Following the development, the stock rose 1.90% to hit a high of Rs 2,548.45 apiece over its previous close of Rs 2,501. The stock had opened at Rs 2,540 earlier today. It touched a low of Rs 2,520.60 during the session so far.

According to the company's disclosure, the order involves the supply of 2 GW of solar modules during financial year 2026-27 and 2027-28. The filing described the broad commercial consideration as the supply of 2 GW solar modules, without disclosing the monetary value of the order.

The company also said that the order does not fall within a related-party transaction. It further disclosed that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity that awarded the order.

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Waaree Energies is a solar energy company and the latest order adds to its module supply business. The order has been awarded by a leading solar developer, although the company has not disclosed the customer's name in the filing.

The development comes as solar power generation and related infrastructure continue to drive demand for solar modules in India.