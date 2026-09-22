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Waaree Energies shares gain 2% on 2 GW solar module order win; key details

Waaree Energies shares gain 2% on 2 GW solar module order win; key details

WAAREEENER2,530.10(1.24%)

Waaree Energies received the order on September 21, 2026, according to an exchange filing. It said the order is from a domestic entity and involves the one-time supply of solar modules.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Waaree Energies shares gain 2% on 2 GW solar module order win; key details Waaree Energies shares rose 1.90% on Tuesday, hitting a high of Rs 2,548.45, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,501.

Waaree Energies Ltd shares rose 2% in Tuesday's trade after the solar module manufacturer said it had received an order for the supply of 2 GW solar modules from a renowned customer that is a leading solar developer.

Waaree Energies bagged the order on September 21, 2026, according to an exchange filing. Waaree Energies said the order is from a domestic entity and involves the one-time supply of solar modules.

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Following the development, the stock rose 1.90% to hit a high of Rs 2,548.45 apiece over its previous close of Rs 2,501. The stock had opened at Rs 2,540 earlier today. It touched a low of Rs 2,520.60 during the session so far.

According to the company's disclosure, the order involves the supply of 2 GW of solar modules during financial year 2026-27 and 2027-28. The filing described the broad commercial consideration as the supply of 2 GW solar modules, without disclosing the monetary value of the order.

The company also said that the order does not fall within a related-party transaction. It further disclosed that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity that awarded the order.

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Waaree Energies is a solar energy company and the latest order adds to its module supply business. The order has been awarded by a leading solar developer, although the company has not disclosed the customer's name in the filing.

The development comes as solar power generation and related infrastructure continue to drive demand for solar modules in India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 11:03 AM IST
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