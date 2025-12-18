Sun Pharma shares face selling pressure in late morning deals, here's why 

Sun Pharma Share Price: Shares of Sun Pharma fell over 3 per cent today after the firm said the US Food and Drug Administration classified the company's Baska facility as an Official Action Indicated, or OAI. Sun Pharma stock slipped 3.23% per cent to Rs 1736.95 against the previous close of Rs 1795.10. Sun Pharma stock has fallen 3 per cent in a year and declined 7.45% percent in 2025.

Shares of Sun Pharma are trading lower than 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day but higher than the 50-day, 100-day, 150 day, and 200 day simple moving averages.

A total of 0.47 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.18 crore. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.19 lakh crore.

"This is to inform that the US FDA conducted an inspection at the Company’s Baska facility from 8 September 2025 to 19 September 2025. The US FDA has subsequently determined that the inspection classification status of this facility is Official Action Indicated (OAI)," said Sun Pharma

"We continue to manufacture and supply approved products from the facility to the US market. We will work with the regulator to achieve fully compliant status," added the pharma firm.