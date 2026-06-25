Suzlon crosses 1 GW partnership with Tata Power following a new 400 MW DevCo-led EPC order; check stock reaction

Advancing its Suzlon 2.0 vision through its DevCo-led growth strategy, Suzlon informed bourses that it has secured a fresh EPC contract from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd for its 400 MW wind energy project. Tata Power Renewable is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd.

The company noted that this repeat order, awarded in less than 12 months, brings the cumulative partnership across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh to over 1 GW.

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"With this order, Suzlon's orderbook in Andhra Pradesh now stands close to 1 GW, marking a key milestone in one of India's leading wind markets. Suzlon's current installed base in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1.8 GW, contributing to 28.44 per cent of Suzlon's installed base in South India," it stated.

As a part of the new project, Suzlon said it will install 127 flagship S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs), with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. "Suzlon will also deliver the project through its comprehensive EPC offering, covering land acquisition, turbine supply, Balance of Plant (BoP), Pooling substation (PSS), Extra High Voltage Line (EHV), commissioning, and operations & maintenance services. The project is set to be executed in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

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Ajay Kapur, CEO at Suzlon Group, said, "As customers seek execution certainty, EPC is emerging as the preferred model for renewable energy deployment. Suzlon's proven end-to-end execution enables customers to de-risk projects and scale with confidence. We believe this integrated delivery model will play a critical role in accelerating India's next phase of renewable energy growth."

Despite the announcement, shares of Suzlon Energy, a part of the Suzlon Group, were trading 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 57.78 in Thursday's late-morning deals.

With that being said, Nuvama maintained its 'Hold' rating on Suzlon. The brokerage slightly raised its target price to Rs 56 from Rs 55, citing expectations that much of the company's projected growth will materialise in later years.

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As of March 2026, promoters held an 11.73 per cent stake in the company.