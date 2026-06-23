Ola Electric shares climb nearly 6% from day's low; here's why

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd staged a decent rebound in Tuesday's late trading session. The stock moved up 5.55 per cent from its day's low of Rs 41.84 to hit a high of Rs 44.16.

The upmove came after Ola Electric informed bourses that its subsidiary has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its indigenously developed LFP 46100 cylindrical cell.

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"Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ola Electric, today announced that it has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification under IS 16046 (Part 2):2018 / IEC 62133-2:2017 for its indigenously developed LFP 46100 cylindrical cell. With this achievement, Ola Electric becomes the first Indian company to receive BIS certification for an indigenously developed cell in the 46100 format, marking another significant milestone in India's journey towards advanced battery manufacturing and energy independence," the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm stated.

"In addition to BIS certification, the LFP 46100 cell has successfully qualified under IS 16893 Parts 2 and 3 and UN 38.3 standards, confirming that the cell has completed the prescribed electrical, mechanical, environmental, reliability, abuse, and transportation-safety evaluations. Developed with significant localisation across materials, components, engineering, and manufacturing processes, the LFP 46100 demonstrates Ola Electric's growing ability to develop, qualify, and industrialise advanced cell technologies within India," Ola Electric added.

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An Ola Electric spokesperson said, "The successful certification and qualification of this cell reflects the strength of our R&D, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, while reinforcing our commitment to developing world-class battery technologies in India. As we continue to expand our in-house cell portfolio, we are creating the technological foundation required to accelerate EV adoption, support future energy storage solutions, and strengthen India's energy independence."

Market veteran Arun Kejriwal said the company's ongoing cell development efforts could provide it with a competitive advantage going forward.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted, "Ola Electric remains aggressive in expansion and battery manufacturing plans, but the company is still facing concerns around service quality, execution and profitability."

Given the stock's elevated volatility, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said it may be suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite.