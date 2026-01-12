Suzlon Energy, BHEL, ICICI Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices opened on a weak note on Monday bucking the global optimism thanks to persistent FII outflows and tariff threats from the US. BSE Sensex dropped 432 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 83,143.26, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 129 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 25.550.95 25 in the early trade.



Select buzzing stocks including Suzlon Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and ICICI Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



ICICI Bank | Target Price: Rs 1,330-1,280 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,445

ICICI Bank Ltd has faced resistance at the supply zone of Rs 1,445 and has formed a bear candle on the daily charts. At present, the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices and momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised. This suggests that momentum on the downside is likely to continue. Based on prevailing technical indicators, traders are advised to hold their short positions at the current levels, while maintaining a strict stop loss at Rs 1,445. The stock is likely to test Rs 1,330–1,280 levels over the coming weeks to months.



Bharat Heavy Electrical | Target Price: Rs 230-210 | Stop Loss: Rs 294

BHEL has closed below the 50-days SMA (Rs 280) for two consecutive trading sessions on the daily charts, which clearly indicates weakness. At present, the stock is outperforming the benchmark indices but the momentum indicator MACD is negatively poised. This suggests that momentum on the downside is likely to continue. Considering these technical factors, traders are advised to hold their short positions at the current levels, while maintaining a strict stop loss at Rs 294. The stock has potential to test Rs 230-210 over the coming weeks to months.



Suzlon Energy | Target Price: Rs 45-41 | Stop Loss: Rs 51

Suzlon Energy Ltd is maintaining a lower top lower bottom formation on the daily charts, which is a sign of weakness. At present, the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices and momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised. This suggests that momentum on the downside is likely to continue. Considering these technical factors, traders are advised to hold their short positions at the current levels, while maintaining a strict stop loss at Rs 51. The stock has potential to test Rs 45–43 over the coming weeks to months.