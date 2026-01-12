Dixon Technologies shares: Trading near 52-week low, EMS stock gets another price target cut, more details

Dixon Technologies shares, which hit a 52-week low last week, have received another price target cut. Brokerage HSBC has maintained its buy call on the stock but pared its price target to Rs 15,500 from Rs 19,600. HSBC said a surge in memory prices, delayed JV approvals, mobile PLI expiry concerns etc weigh on near-term performance of the firm. The third quarter seems to print subdued numbers with the absence of any major event, said HSBC while paring its FY26-28 estimates by 3-5% and target PE multiple to 50x.

In the current session, the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) stock was trading 1.28% lower at Rs 11,754 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 71,331 crore. The stock has lost 12% in a month and 2.25% in a week as JP Morgan too cut Dixon Tech's price target by 30% to Rs 13,700 from Rs 19,600 earlier.

Earlier, Nomura cut its target price to Rs 16,598 on Dixon stock while maintaining its buy stance.

Nomura cited slower near-term growth and earnings cuts. It has also lowered its valuation multiple. Nomura said Dixon currently trades at a lower valuation multiple compared to its historical range, which it considers attractive given the long-term growth outlook, even though approvals remain a key trigger.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 11,480 reached on January 7, 2026. With the ongoing correction, Dixon stock has lost 30% in three months. The multibagger stock has fallen 29.27% in a year and lost 1.35% in 2025.

Dixon Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend has been on a negative side for the market leader in its segment.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.