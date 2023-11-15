Suzlon Energy, IndusInd, Paytm shares: MSCI inclusion may bring up to $355 million inflows

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and Polycab India Ltd will be among nine stocks that may attract up to $355 million in passive inflows as the index aggregator MSCI announced inclusion of these stocks in its Global Standard index.

As per fresh estimates by Nuvama Alternative, the total adjustments, which will take effect on November 30, shold help India attract total passive inflows of close to $1.5 billion. There has been no exclusion in the MSCI's latest rejig.

"India's stock count will rise to 131, and our weights are set to move close to 16.3 per cent, compared to the current 15.9 per cent. India's representation in the EM index will reach an all-time high, marking a significant increase over the past three years, almost doubling its weight," Nuvama said.

"The small-cap index will also undergo notable changes, aligning with Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research expectations," it added.

Among the nine inclusions, IndusInd Bank is seen attracting $355 million in passive inflows. It, as per Nuvama, would be followed by Suzlon Energy shares, which may attract $289 million inflows. Persistent Systems ($255 million) and APL Apollo Tubes ($228 million) are two other stocks that are expected to see over $200 million in inflows.

Polycab India ($189 million), Tata Motors A shares ($184 million), Macrotech Developers ($167 million), Paytm ($162 million) and Tata Communications ($159 million) are four other stocks that may attract inflows of up to $189 million, as per Nuvama. Here's the list:

