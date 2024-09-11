Suzlon Energy shares hit upper circuit for second session; here's why 

Shares of Suzlon Energy have risen 10% in the last two sessions after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 73. Suzlon stock is currently trading above the target price. The reaffirmation by the global brokerage came after the company won a 1,166 MW order from NTPC Green Energy.

Suzlon Energy shares hit upper circuit of 5% for the second straight session today. The stock rose 5% to Rs 81.95 against the previous close of Rs 78.05. On Tuesday, the stock closed 5% higher on BSE.

Market cap of the green energy firm climbed to Rs 1.11 lakh crore on BSE. Suzlon Energy stock climbed 241% in a year and gained 827% in two years.

The multibagger stock clocked a turnover of Rs 89.24 crore as 109.58 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in today’s session. The stock has surged 277% from its 52-week low in the last one year. Suzlon Energy shares fell to their 52-week low of Rs 21.71 on September 13, 2023. Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year.

Shares of Suzlon Energy are trading above their 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This implies the stock has been in bullish zone in all time periods.

Referring to the order from NTPC, the brokerage said this is a notable achievement for Suzlon, as it has secured a PSU order after a long hiatus.

Morgan Stanley said the large contract will enhance Suzlon's earnings visibility for FY26-27. Suzlon Energy said on Monday it has won India's largest wind energy order of 1,166 MW from NTPC Green Energy Limited, the Renewables Arm of NTPC.

As part of the order, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, in Gujarat as well as undertake operations and and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.