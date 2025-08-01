Suzlon Energy shares jump 8% on 381 MW order win from Zelestra; what analysts are saying

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd surged 8.46 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a high of Rs 66.80. Today's sharp rise came after the renewable energy solutions provider informed bourses that it secured a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates.

"This collaboration highlights a growing industry shift, where companies embarking on their renewable energy journey are turning to Suzlon as their trusted wind energy partner. With proven end-to-end capabilities, from cutting-edge turbine technology to 25 years of lifecycle support, Suzlon is empowering both corporate and utility players to meet their decarbonisation goals with scale, reliability and speed," Suzlon stated in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The 381 MW project, involving 127 of Suzlon's S144 turbines, will be spread across Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW) and Tamil Nadu (21 MW). The project is a part of SJVN's FDRE bid in Maharashtra and MP, while the Tamil Nadu portion will serve Commercial & Industrial (C&I) power consumers," the company also said.

On the technical front, a few analysts suggested that the counter looked 'bullish' on daily charts.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "Suzlon has seen a decisive spurt in price and volume, indicating a potential bullish outlook in the near term. The crucial support is placed around Rs 62-61 levels. While on the higher end, Rs 67.50-68 represents a sturdy hurdle and a decisive breakthrough could only trigger the next leg of rally in the counter.

Advertisement

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Suzlon Energy stock price is slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 62.3. A close above the resistance of Rs 67 could lead to an upside target of Rs 74 in the near term."

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management. As of June 2025, promoters held an 11.74 per cent stake in the company.