PNB Housing shares crash 18% on CEO exit; here's what analysts say

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 18.17 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a low of Rs 807. Today's sharp drop in the share price came after the housing finance firm announced that its MD & CEO Girish Kousgi has resigned and will step down from his role effective October 28, 2025, to pursue career aspirations outside the organisation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Kousgi will closely work with the Board and Senior management to ensure a smooth transition during this period. The Company affirms that its strategic priorities, business focus and growth trajectory remain firmly intact, based on the strong foundation that Kousgi has helped build. The Board is confident that the company's high-performing team, which has been instrumental in delivering its strong performance, will continue to achieve the Company’s goals of robust growth, asset quality and margins," PNB Housing also said.

On the technical front, a few analysts suggested that the stock looked 'bearish' on charts.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "The technical parameters have turned oversold, with the Rs 800-760 zone to be in proximity in the near period, which might provide some cushioning. On the higher end, strong resistance of bearish gap 880-965 is likely to act as intermediate hurdle for the time being."

Advertisement

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "PNB Housing Finance stock price is bearish but oversold on daily charts with next support at Rs 798. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance of Rs 883 for an upside target of Rs 970 in the near term."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 28.08 per cent stake in the company.