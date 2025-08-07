Suzlon Energy shares recover in the short term, here are fresh price targets 

Shares of Suzlon Energy are in a short-term upmove with the multibagger stock rising over 14% in three months. However, the renewable energy stock is down 27.48% from its 52-week high of Rs 86.04 reached on September 12, 2024. In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock was trading 4% lower at Rs 62.21 on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 85,842 crore. The green energy stock logged a turnover of Rs 24.60 crore as 38.88 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

The multibagger stock rose 235% in two years and gained 814% in three years.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Axis Securities expects the stock to reach the Rs 72 mark in 3 to 6 months. The brokerage believes that the company is in a position to benefit from the tailwinds in the Indian RE sector. It has strong revenue visibility with expected improvement in execution and a strong order book.

It cited seven key factors behind its bullish stance on the multibagger stock.

Strong Orderbook: As of May 2025, the company had its highest-ever orderbook of 5.5 GW. 80% of the orderbook consists of C&I and PSU orders. It also has a strong ordering pipeline. The order book provides revenue visibility for the company for the next 2-3 years.

Improvement in execution: In FY25, the company’s deliveries were 1,550 MW, up 118% YoY. It has a strong execution capability along with a manufacturing capacity of 4.5 GW. The management expects its orderbook of 5+ GW to be executed in FY26 and FY27, implying a strong pickup in execution.

Strong Revenue Growth: The company’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 70% from FY20 to FY25 to Rs 10,851 Cr., led by improvement in execution. Its revenue is expected to grow at a ~40% CAGR over FY25-FY27 to Rs 21,275 Cr. Suzlon has guided for a 60% growth for FY26.

Capacity Expansion: The company revamped its Puducherry and Daman Nacelle facilities in Q3FY25, and now its total manufacturing capacity has increased from 3.2 GW to 4.5 GW. It plans to add two additional production lines at its Ratlam and Jaisalmer facilities to scale operations.

Strong O&M business: The company’s asset under management under its O&M business has increased from 2.5 GW in FY24 to 3.0 GW by FY25. The FY25 revenue from this segment was Rs 220 Cr, up 3% YoY. The segment has stable annuity-like cash flows with an annual escalation of 4-5%.

Positive Macro Outlook: The CEA forecasts India’s total Wind Energy Capacity to increase to 73 GW by FY27 and 122 GW by FY32. As of Jun’25, India’s wind capacity stood at 52 GW. The CEA targets require an annual wind capacity addition of 10 GW per annum, which is aligned with the MNRE targets of 10 GW of wind capacity tenders up to FY28.

ALMM Boost: MNRE has recently announced the implementation of ALMM for wind, making it mandatory to use major wind turbine components from the 'Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (Wind Turbine Components). This implementation is positive for the local WTG manufacturers like Suzlon.

Global Brokerage UBS has initiated a buy call on the stock with a 20% potential upside. It assigned a price target of Rs 78 to the multibagger stock. The brokerage expects Suzlon Energy's revenue CAGR to reach 41% over financial year 2025-2028. EBITDA CAGR is pegged at 46% CAGR over financial year 2025-2028 as annual deliveries rise from 1.5 GW to 4.2 GW during this period.

The brokerage says that sector tailwinds and competitive edge over others is likely to lead earnings growth.

Motilal Oswal said Suzlon Energy shares are set to hit the Rs 82 mark in a year. According to Motilal Oswal, the stock can rally on the back of five factors.

(a) Expected adoption of the RLMM local content draft notification by 2QFY26.

(b) Healthy order prospects, including 1.5GW NTPC orders, where Suzlon Energy is a strong contender.

(c) Estimated 4GW of new orders in FY26, taking the closing order book to 6.5GW.

(d) Gradual phase-out of the ISTS waiver over the next four years, which should help to reduce congestion in certain states, supporting smoother project execution.

(e) An increase in EPC share in the order book to ~50%, thus improving execution visibility.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.