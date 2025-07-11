Suzlon Energy shares: These five factors can trigger a rally, says Motilal Oswal 

Suzlon Energy shares are set to hit the Rs 82 mark in a year, a 24% upside to their previous close. According to Motilal Oswal, the stock can rally on the back of five factors.

(a) Expected adoption of the RLMM local content draft notification by 2QFY26.

(b) Healthy order prospects, including 1.5GW NTPC orders, where Suzlon Energy is a strong contender.

(c) Estimated 4GW of new orders in FY26, taking the closing order book to 6.5GW.

(d) Gradual phase-out of the ISTS waiver over the next four years, which should help to reduce congestion in certain states, supporting smoother project execution.

(e) An increase in EPC share in the order book to ~50%, thus improving execution visibility.

In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 65.50 on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 89,727 crore. The green energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 16.45 crore as 25.03 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

In terms of technicals, Suzlon Energy stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone with its RSI at 54.

The multibagger stock rose 265% in two years and gained 961% in three years.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The brokerage has reiterated its buy call on the stock. It said the new order outlook for Suzlon remains healthy.

"We are expecting contract awards on ~1.5GW of NTPC orders, where we believe Suzlon remains a strong contender.We are modeling total new orders of ~4GW for SUEL in FY26, implying a robust closing order book (OB) of ~6.5GW (vs. the current all-time high OB of 5.6GW)," said the firm.

The brokerage has applied a target P/E of 35 times to FY27E EPS. This is at a slight premium to its historical average two-year fwd P/E of 27x,given execution and earnings are just picking up for Suzlon Energy.

"Suzlon stands to benefit from regulatory tailwinds mandating local content, a robust order book providing strong revenue visibility, and execution improvements through proactive land acquisition and EPC expansion initiatives," said the brokerage.

Suzlon Energy reported a strong 364% rise in its consolidated net profit in Q4FY25. Net profit rose to Rs 1,181 crore compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. A deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore added to the bottom line of the firm. Revenue climbed 73.2% to Rs 3,773.5 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 2179.2 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.