Suzlon Energy shares under bear attack since June, analysts not hopeful; here's why 

Shares of Suzlon Energy are under bear attack since June this year. The multibagger stock, which rose to a 52-week high of Rs 74.30 on May 30, 2025 has lost 26% in nearly five months. The share is in a downtrend in the short term, slipping 20% in a year and falling 16% in 2025.

Reflecting its correction in the medium term, the Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day and 20 day simple moving averages.

However, the renewable energy stock has clocked multibagger returns of 532% in three years and 1584% in five years, respectively.

The debt-free multibagger stock rose 1.42% to Rs 54.94 in the afternoon session today. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 75,321 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 23.36 crore as 42.57 lakh shares changed hands today.

Analysts are mostly bearish on the outlook of the stock.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst said, "Suzlon Energy continues to remain under pressure, currently trading near Rs 53.8. The stock has been moving within a descending channel pattern, reflecting persistent bearish sentiment since June 2025, with a decline of nearly 30% from its recent highs. On the technical front, RSI stands near 35, suggesting that the stock is in a weak momentum zone but nearing oversold levels where a minor rebound could occur. The ADX reading of around 31 indicates a moderately strong trend, favoring the sellers. Additionally, the MACD remains below the signal line, reaffirming the ongoing bearish bias."

"As long as the stock remains below Rs 56, downside momentum is likely to persist, with potential targets near Rs 49. A sustained move above Rs 56.7 could, however, signal the beginning of a short-term reversal toward Rs 62. Until then, traders are advised to remain cautious and maintain a sell-on-rise approach," added Ranadive.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Suzlon Energy Ltd continues to trade within a well-defined falling channel, maintaining a lower-high and lower-low formation that highlights sustained selling pressure. The stock remains below its key moving averages 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMA indicating a clear absence of bullish strength and reaffirming the prevailing downtrend. Although the RSI has attempted to rebound from the oversold zone, it continues to stay below the crucial reference level of 50, reflecting persistent bearish momentum. Technically, if the stock closes below the key support level of Rs 51.50, it could trigger further downside towards the next target of Rs 46.30, suggesting continued weakness ahead."

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.