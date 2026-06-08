Suzlon, INOX Wind, JSW Energy: Stocks to trade— Check price targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Friday after the in-line RBI policy which aimed to support the Indian rupee but downward revision of growth forecasts dented the sentiments and led to profit booking. The BSE Sensex shed 116.67 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 74,243.34, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 49.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end at 23,366.70 for the day.

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Select buzzing energy stocks including Suzlon Energy Ltd, JSW Energy and INOX Wind Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Technical Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan has to say on them ahead of Monday’s trading session:



JSW Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 625-640 | Stop Loss: Rs 566

JSW Energy Ltd has shown a bullish trend, forming a higher top, higher bottom pattern on the daily chart. The price is currently trading above all short-term exponentials and moving averages, indicating sustained strength. Despite correcting from its peak at Rs 618, the stock is expected to continue its upward movement towards Rs 625-640. Key support is identified at Rs 566, which coincides with the 38 per cent retracement of the recent swing low. Momentum indicators show positive sentiment with continued buying interest. Thus, the positive trend is expected to continue in the upcoming timeframe.

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INOX Wind | Avoid for short-term | Resistance: Rs 96 | Support: Rs 81

INOX Wind has formed a lower top, lower bottom candlestick pattern on the weekly timeframe. The price has also fallen below all exponential moving averages, indicating continued negativity towards Rs 70-60. The upside hurdle is at Rs 96 for both short and medium terms. Both the MACD and RSI momentum indicators show a negative crossover and are trending downwards, standing below 48. Hence, short-term traders and medium-term investors are advised to avoid fresh buying until the price surpasses Rs 96. Existing investors can hold their positions as long as the support at Rs 81 holds. Overall, the stock is likely to trade sideways to negative.



Suzlon Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 75-85 | Stop Loss: Rs 57

Suzlon has been consolidating in the Rs 51-57 range after its Q4FY26 results. It has now formed a flag pattern on the daily chart. The trend is positive above the Rs 57 hurdle for both short and medium terms. A break above this level could lead to upward moves towards Rs 75-85 for the short and medium terms, respectively. Furthermore, the price is supported by the 200 and 20 EMAs, which are at Rs 52 and Rs 54. The daily momentum indicator RSI is above 55, indicating a ‘buy on dip’ opportunity as long as it holds above the Rs 50 support on the downside for the short term. Overall, the stock's strength remains intact, and positivity is expected to continue in the upcoming period.