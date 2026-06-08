Top stocks in news: Rajesh Exports, HCL Tech, YES Bank, Adani Ports, HindZinc, Ixigo, ZEEL

Indian equity benchmark indices settled marginally lower on Friday after the in-line RBI policy to support the Indian rupee but downward revision of growth forecasts hammered the sentiments. The BSE Sensex declined 116.67 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 74,243.34, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 49.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end at 23,366.70 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 08, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Unified Data Tech Solutions shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Consecutive Commodities and Ravindra Energy shall trade ex-date for rights today.

Rajesh Exports: The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is likely to remove Rajesh Exports from the list of beneficiaries under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage, after the SEBI last week passed an interim order alleging massive financial fraud by the Bengaluru-based firm.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani group firm’s step-down subsidiary, Adani Harbour International FZCO, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Harbour International Shipping FZCO, in the UAE on June 05, 2026. The entity has been established to conduct its offshore operations locally in line with the Company’s marine strategy to diversified its fleet globally.

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HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major has awarded $1 million under the third edition of its Climate Action Grant in the Americas, supporting projects focused on developing scalable climate solutions.

Adani Group stocks: SBI Mutual Fund has acquired 63.65 lakh shares in Adani Energy Solutions from GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund for Rs 957.9 crore at Rs 1,504.8 per share. The fund house also purchased 1.64 crore shares in Adani Enterprises from GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund for Rs 4,789.6 crore at Rs 2,913.4 per share.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal mining company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to develop a 250-hectare ecological restoration project in Rajasthan.

YES Bank: The private lender has received an order from the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department's appellate authority confirming a tax demand and penalty totaling Rs 63.27 crore for the period from July 2017 to June 2018. YES bank shall pursue available legal remedies, including filing an appeal against the appellate authority's decision within the prescribed timelines.

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Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player will acquire a 45 per cent stake in a newly incorporated Canadian corporation as part of its strategy to expand its presence in the pharmaceutical market. It has executed a Shareholders' Agreement to invest in the venture and will hold a 45 percent equity stake pursuant to the agreement.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company board of the media major will meet on June 10 to consider raising funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares, in one or more tranches.

Le Travenues Technology: The travel booking platform owning Ixigo said that its board has approved the acquisition of a 54.66 per cent stake in Brevistay Hospitality for ₹65.69 crore through a combination of primary and secondary share purchases. The deal is aimed at strengthening Ixigo's presence in the hospitality and short-stay accommodation segment.

HG Infra Engineering: The EPC and infra company has received the provisional completion certificate for a project worth Rs 4,970.99 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The project involves the execution of civil and associated works on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis for the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: Alok Gupta has resigned as the Managing Director (MD) of the company, effective May 31, 2026. The Board has appointed Amar Sinha as the new Managing Director, effective June 1, 2026.

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EMS: The infra and water treatment company has received the lowest bidder (L-1) status awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi for construction work. The estimated order value is approximately Rs 102.8 crore.

Creative Newtech: The market solutions firm, along with its consortium partner, has received an advance work order from BSNL for the BharatNet Middle Mile Network Project in the Odisha Telecom Circle, with a project value of Rs 3,194.83 crore. It covers the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the BharatNet Middle Mile Network in the Odisha Telecom Circle.

