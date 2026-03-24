Suzlon secures sixth repeat order of 100 MW from GAIL; details here

Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has secured its sixth wind energy project of 100 MW from state-run Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). "This also marks Suzlon's fourth PSU order of FY26, reflecting its growing strength in the ecosystem owing to its end-to-end capabilities. The power generated from this project will support the decarbonisation of GAIL's upcoming petrochemical plant in Nandurbar, Maharashtra. With over 2.2 GW of installed capacity and a ~38 per cent market share in Maharashtra, Suzlon has played a key role in the state's growth as one of India's leading renewable energy hubs," the renewable energy solutions provider stated.

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"Suzlon will install 47 state-of-the-art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity for this project. It will supply wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning," it added.

Ajay Kapur, CEO of Suzlon Group, stated, "We are happy to continue our strong relationship with GAIL, a valued partner for over 15 years and sign our sixth order together. We have worked over the years in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and are now extending this partnership with a maiden order in Maharashtra. Two years ago, we re-entered the PSU segment, starting with a 1.1 GW order from NTPC Ltd. Today, PSU and C&I constitute over 64 per cent of our orderbook, and we are working with all the leading PSUs and C&Is in the country."

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On the stock-specific front, the group's parent entity, Suzlon Energy, was trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 40.55.

Technically, Suzlon's counter is trading below the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 41.24, indicating the stock is neither in the oversold nor overbought zone.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.04/17.23 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 14.34. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 2.25/2.36, with a return on equity (RoE) of 79.58. According to Trendlyne data, Suzlon has a one-year beta of 1.38, indicating relatively high volatility.

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management.